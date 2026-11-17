"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
HBMS Students to Open Westchester Chamber Music Society's Dalí Quartet Concert
The concert will take place on Sunday, December 6 at Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester.
Hoff-Barthelson Music School students Annika Yogaratnam (violin) and Nikhil Saxena (cello) will take the stage alongside a professional ensemble to open the Westchester Chamber Music Society's Dalí Quartet concert on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 4:00 pm. The concert takes place at Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester.
Presented through the Society's Youth Music Initiative, the event invites audiences to experience both a performance and the creative exchange that shapes it. Annika and Nikhil will perform the Gavotte and Scherzo from Reinhold Glière's Eight Pieces, Op. 39, then work with members of the Dalí Quartet in a mini-master class. They will replay a passage to put the artists' guidance into practice, offering listeners a firsthand look at how musicians refine their interpretation and deepen their ensemble playing.
Annika studies violin with April Johnson, and Nikhil studies cello with Peter Seidenberg at Hoff-Barthelson. The Dalí Quartet's featured concert follows the student performance and coaching. Named Chamber Music America's 2024 Ensemble of the Year, the quartet is celebrated for its vibrant performances of Latin American, Classical, and Romantic music.
The Society's Youth Music Initiative gives talented local student ensembles opportunities to perform, learn from professional artists, and build connections within the region's musical community.
Complimentary admission is available to HBMS students and families. Visit the School's website for the discount code and reservation instructions. General admission tickets are available through the Westchester Chamber Music Society's ticket page.
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