Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DIAL M FOR MURDER Will Come to Elmwood Playhouse
Melinda Pinto directs a cast including Anna Iris, Marissa Gore, Kevin Barber, Gavin Reign and Derek Tarson at Elmwood Playhouse.
Elmwood Playhouse will continue its 80th season with Dial M for Murder, Jeffrey Hatcher's gripping adaptation of Frederick Knott's classic suspense drama. The production opens on November 13 at Elmwood Playhouse, 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY.
This stylish psychological drama is best known as the basis for Alfred Hitchcock's celebrated 1954 film. Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation gives a fresh twist to the classic mystery. When a jealous husband plots the perfect murder, his deadly scheme begins to unravel in unexpected ways. It's a fast-paced tale of passion, greed, and betrayal that keeps audiences guessing until the final moments.
Directed by Melinda Pinto, of Suffern, NY, Elmwood's production features Anna Iris (of Briarcliff Manor, NY), Marissa Gore, (of Englewood, NJ), Kevin Barber, (of Nyack, NY), Gavin Reign, (of Greenwich, CT), and Derek Tarson, (of Nyack, NY.)
Dial M for Murder opens November 13 and runs weekends through December 5 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A captioned performance will be offered on December 3, the final Thursday of the run.
Throughout the run of the show, the work of Nyack Art Collective is on exhibit in Elmwood's lobby gallery. On opening night, ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a pre-show gallery reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can view the exhibit, meet local artists and enjoy complimentary wine, soft drinks and light bites from Nyack gourmet shop Scott & Joe.
Tickets to all performances are $32, with discounted $29 tickets available for seniors (age 65 and older), youth (age 22 and younger), veterans, and active-duty service members.
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