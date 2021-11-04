A PETER WHITE CHRISTMAS Will Be Performed at Madison Theatre At Molloy College

Make your list and check it twice! This holiday concert is more than just nice!! A Peter White

Christmas with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala is coming to town. Contemporary jazz lovers

eagerly await this annual fun filled concert, which has packed fans into halls and arenas coast-to-coast year after year.

Peter White is an extraordinary and fluent acoustic guitarist whose skills are world-renowned.Revered saxophonist Mindi Abair returns again with her dynamic vigor ready to captivate audiences far & wide. Vincent Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences-his charisma, energy, and musicianship will put a smile on anyone's face.

Peter recalls, "My earliest memories of Christmas were probably not much different from manyother people: snowflakes, tinsel, Santa Claus , reindeer, and the opening of presents surroundedby family. As a child, my father taught me to play Christmas music on my first instrument, therecorder, and my love for Christmas music has endured throughout the years. I hope this tour will be an opportunity for many Smooth Jazz fans to enjoy their favorite Christmas songs in a family setting. You know, I might even bring my recorder!" Peter White 's classic acoustic guitar style can be enjoyed through an ever-growing and best-selling catalog, including his latest release "Music for Starlux Airlines" (2019).

Mindi's newest release is her first "Best of" (2021) compilation on Pretty Good For A Girl Records which consists of 19 songs including her biggest hits, previously unreleased gems, a few of Mindi's personal favorites, and her brand new single "April". Vincent's latest release is "Echos of the Heart" (2020) on Shanachie Records.

The event takes place on November 26, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: 516.323.4444 or www.madisontheatreny.org