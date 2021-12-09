A JUDY GARLAND CHRISTMAS Audio Drama Announced Starring Tari Kelly & More

An original fiction audio drama that explores the story beyond the story that you thought you knew about, "The Judy Garland Christmas Show".

An all-star Broadway cast has assembled to bring to life the music, the excitement, the drama of Judy Garland!

This five-episode audio drama takes us behind the scenes of Judy Garland's 1963 TV Christmas show. We are at the dress rehearsal, just hours before the live taping. Judy's estranged husband, Sid Luft, is threatening to take her young kids, Lorna and Joey away from her; at the same time James Aubrey, the President of CBS, is on the brink of canceling her television series if the Christmas show flops. Everything is suddenly thrown into chaos when all of the guests cancel at the last minute. Judy must rally moody, 17-year-old Liza Minnelli; second banana Mel Torme; and Gerald, the insecure Judy-impressionist Audience Coordinator if she is to save the show, and Christmas, for everyone.

The Cast Features: (Broadway & National Tours)

- Elizabeth Broadhurst as Liza Minnelli

(Hello, Dolly!; Mary Poppins; Annie; Hair)

- Jonathan Hadley as CBS President, James Aubrey

(Jersey Boys; The Great Divorce; A Class Act; Caesar and Cleopatra)

- Tari Kelly as Judy Garland

(Groundhog Day; Something Rotten!; Anything Goes; The Boy from Oz)

- James Ludwig as Mel Torme

(Spamalot; Little Shop of Horrors; Blue Man Group)

- Kara Oates as Judy's kids, Lorna and Joey Luft

(Billy Elliot the Musical; Disney's Mary Poppins; Dora the Explorer)

- Courter Simmons as Gerald. the Audience Coordinator

(Jersey Boys, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Beauty and The Beast)

- Tom Souhrada as Judy's Husband, Sid Luft

(Mary Poppins; Kinky Boots; Evita; My Fair Lady)

LISTEN HERE: https://www.judygarland.biz/

The series is written and produced by Steve Anderson; directed by Tom Souhrada with sound design by John Kolbinski.