From Jason Katims, executive producer and showrunner of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk.

"Rise" is created by Jason Katims, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez and Michelle Lee also executive produce. Mike Cahill directs and executive produces the pilot.

"Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions. Please visit the official show site at http://www.nbc.com/rise.