ZYG 808 Comes to NB Roots & Branches 'Fringe' Festival

The ZYG 808's acoustic Rock-Hop and Afrobeat set will take center stage at the NB Roots & Branches 'Fringe' Festival on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Interwoven Art Studio (634 Pleasant St). His performance begins at 7:30 PM, delivering a powerhouse set that features all live instrumentation-no loops, just hands-on percussion, raw vocals, and authentic energy.

Presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective and Interwoven Art Studio, the 'Fringe' Festival is a bold expansion of New Bedford's traditional summer music offerings. Created to counter the lack of inclusion and regional diversity often seen in folk and roots festivals, the 'Fringe' highlights the authentic traditions and innovations of BIPOC artists and communities.

Supported in part by Mass Cultural Council, New Bedford Creative, MassDevelopment TDI, Polyphonic Studios, the Osborne Trust Fellowship, and the Leduc Center for Civic Engagement, the event brings together powerhouse performers with deep roots in community and culture.

"The ZYG 808 is the future and the past rolled into one," say organizers. "He's a master percussionist, a lyricist, and a storyteller. And he does it all live, the way it's meant to be heard."

The ZYG 808's music draws on West African, Afro-Caribbean, and hip-hop influences, delivering a performance that's both grounded and galvanizing. His acoustic set follows an opening performance at 6:30 PM by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, who brings Acoustic Soul, Blues, and Funk to the forefront.

Born from a spirit of cultural advocacy, the 'Fringe' Festival isn't just a side-show-it's a movement. "We created this festival to fill the gap left by traditional programming," say the producers. "If the main stage isn't going to make space for us, we'll build our own."

