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Wilbury Theatre Group has set dates and initial plans for FRINGEPVD 2027: The 14th(!) Annual Providence Fringe Festival. Expanding to two weeks, FRINGEPVD will take place July 18-31, 2027 at selected venues throughout Providence's Valley Arts District. The 2027 festival will offer two curated weeks of performances and special events that celebrate the artist-driven, adventurous spirit at the heart of The Providence Fringe. Artist Applications open January 15, 2027.

Since its founding in 2014, FRINGEPVD has grown into one of Providence's most vibrant cultural events, bringing together hundreds of artists and welcoming more than 20,000 audience members and visitors to the Valley Arts District each year. Much of that growth is thanks to neighbors like Farm Fresh, Teatro ECAS, LitArtsRI, The Steel Yard, Buttonwoods Brewing, WaterFire Arts Center, the Providence Drum Troupe Clubhouse, and 50 Sims, who have opened their doors to Fringe artists and audiences over the years, turning everything from a brewery to a black box theater to an industrial arts yard into a stage.

'Last summer, our one-week FRINGEPVD showed us how hungry Providence is for this work. Artists, audiences and neighbors turned out in force, and that support made the decision for us,' said Josh Short, Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director and the Founder of FRINGEPVD. 'Growing from one week to two lets us give more artists a stage and give audiences more chances to take a risk on something new and explore everything the Valley Arts District has to offer. In just a few years, this neighborhood has become one of the most exciting creative corridors in New England, with new studios, galleries, makers and small businesses opening alongside the institutions that have anchored it for decades. Lifting up the Valley has been one of FRINGEPVD's goals from the start, and we want the Fringe to keep fueling that momentum.'

"Our Valley neighborhood has long been a space where creative community members come together and make magic happen,' adds Providence Mayor-elect, David Morales. "For more than a decade, the Providence Fringe Festival has brought that spirit out into the streets for everyone to share. Each summer, our neighbors look forward to welcoming artists from across New England and beyond to fill our venues, our sidewalks and our local businesses. It's a beautiful showcase of our Valley Arts District and the talented artists who call Providence home. As incoming mayor of the creative capital we call home, I'm excited to welcome FRINGEPVD back in 2027."

For FRINGEPVD 2027, Wilbury Theatre Group will curate a select group of artists to present new and experimental work, alongside special events throughout the two weeks, including free community events that have become a hallmark of past Fringe Festivals with participating venues throughout Providence's Valley Arts District.

ABOUT FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival

Presented by Wilbury Theatre Group since 2014, FRINGEPVD is New England's largest fringe festival, bringing together hundreds of theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists each summer for performances in and around the Valley neighborhood of Providence, while keeping the online performance series established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the festival's founding, the year-round staff and creative teams of Wilbury Theatre Group have served in official capacities for the Festival alongside part-time Fringe-only staff, volunteers, and collaborators. Founded in 2010, Wilbury Theatre Group's goal has been to offer audiences from throughout New England affordable access to cutting-edge theatre. Through the development of our Main Series season, outreach and education programs, new work development programs, and the Providence Fringe Festival, we are proud to bring these professional theatre productions to a diverse and ever-evolving community.

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 12% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9% 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6% 5 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 31% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 13% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 8% 2 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 5% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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