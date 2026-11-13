Trinity Rep to Host Veteran Voices, Poetry Slam and A TINY CHRISTMAS CAROL Community Events

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Trinity Rep and the Providence Clemente Veterans Initiative will present the 6th annual Veteran Voices. This event features performances, music, and readings from students in the Providence Clemente Veterans Initiative humanities program. Other New England veterans will also perform, including hip-hop violinist and West Point graduate Big Lux. Admission is free, and guests can RSVP at TrinityRep.com/Veterans.

The Providence Clemente Veterans' Initiative (PCVI) has provided free humanities classes and programming for Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut veterans since 2019. The PCVI is premised on the idea that vets can find community, healing and greater self-understanding by exploring their experiences in a supportive setting through the lens of history, literature, philosophy, and art. Participants can also earn college credit for free. The PCVI was awarded the 2020 Innovation in the Humanities Award by the RI Humanities Council.

VERSES IN CHARACTER: POETRY SLAM

Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 pm

Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington St., Providence, RI

Trinity Rep and Tell Your Truth present Verses in Character: Poetry Slam. Blurring the line between theater and slam poetry, Verses in Character brings ten spoken word performers to compete with their own original work. Poets will incorporate theatrical tools like acting, props, movement, and creative use of the stage to bring their words to life. Judges from Providence's slam poetry and theater scenes will select the winner, who will take home a $250 cash prize. Tickets are Pay What You Wish (minimum $10) and can be purchased at TrinityRep.com/Poetry. Performers interested in participating in the slam may contact tellyourtruthri@gmail.com. There will also be open mic moments during the show, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Featured spoken word artists at this event include Marlon Carey and Suleimen. Judges include Trinity Rep Resident Company Member Jackie Davis, poet and performer Vlad Jean, Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) Acting Director Sara Monteiro, and City of Providence Director of Art, Culture, & Tourism Joe Wilson, Jr. Tell Your Truth founder Damont Combs will emcee.

Tell Your Truth is a BIPOC-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting Rhode Island's artistic community. Founded by nationally-acclaimed poet Damont Combs and four other visionary board members, the organization has grown to a diverse and passionate nine-member board. Tell Your Truth is committed to fostering creative expression through innovative workshops and seminars focused on youth education, mental health, and emotional well-being in both educational and workplace settings. Learn more at tellyourtruthri.com.

CHILDREN'S WISHES A TINY CHRISTMAS CAROL

Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 pm

Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington St., Providence, RI

Trinity Rep Active Imagination Network (TRAIN) and Children's Wishes present A Tiny Christmas Carol, starring children part of Children's Wishes and TRAIN's joint theater class. The young actors will perform on the set of Trinity Rep's A Christmas Carol, now playing in the Dowling Theater. Admission is free, and no registration is required.

Children's Wishes was formed in 2009 to grant Wishes to Rhode Island children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years of age who are facing a life-threatening medical condition that is malignant, progressive or degenerative. Since then, the Rhode Island-based organization honed its commitment to providing life-enhancing experiences and support to children facing significant medical challenges.

Trinity Rep Active Imagination Network (TRAIN) works with children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum, with cognitive and psychiatric disabilities, and other needs. Through theater, this program gives students the tools they need to learn, communicate, and build self-esteem.

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