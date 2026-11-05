Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Trinity Rep Launches Holiday Matching Campaign to Benefit RI Food Bank During A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Audiences are invited to bring non-perishable food to performances.
Trinity Repertory Company is partnering with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the state’s community foundation to inspire a spirit of giving going into the holiday season. The Rhode Island Foundation will match every donation the public makes to Trinity Rep’s Annual Fund during its 2026 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Food Bank, up to a total of $50,000.
The public can unlock the matching grants by contributing to Trinity Rep online at trinityrep.com/match or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321. Through this philanthropic challenge, their donations will benefit Trinity Rep’s artistic, educational and community programs and the Food Bank’s network of neighborhood food pantries and meal sites.
The matching grant challenge comes at a time when a growing number of Rhode Islanders are facing food insecurity due to the high cost of food, housing, utilities and transportation. In the last 12 months, the Food Bank’s network of 140 member agencies has served an average of 89,000 people a month, more than ever before.
Trinity Rep’s 50th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 31. In addition to the matching challenge, the theater is encouraging audiences to take part in a food drive to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank by bringing non-perishable and canned food items to performances. More information is available at trinityrep.com/carol.
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