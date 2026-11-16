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Providence experimental theater company, Serious Inquiries Only, is thrilled to announce the premiere of Company Holiday Party: A Deranged Christmas Carol, an original show directed by Hang Nguyen running from December 9-13, 2026 at Anyhow Studio, 25 Acorn St. Providence, RI.

This fully devised, immersive show invites audiences to experience A Christmas Carol like they've never before - as long-time employees of Scrooge's corporate empire, gathering for a company holiday party that quickly morphs into a Lynchian fever dream.

Site-specific, experimental and devised by Providence-based artists, this production offers something distinctly different from the typical theater-going experience in Providence: an opportunity to experience a show outside the conventional stage. Audiences are invited into the backroom of a ceramics studio (Anyhow Studio, to be exact) where clay dust, hulking metal machinery, peeling paint and worn concrete floors are just as integral to the performance as the actors and the story itself.

At its heart, this production is a reflection of the creative spirit that makes Providence unique. Serious Inquiry Only's company members are local artists deeply embedded in the city's independent creative community (from theater to music to the fine arts), who understand the particular kind of creative freedom in this city: a willingness to experiment, blur boundaries, get a little weird, and make something out of whatever is available. This production is a celebration of the people who make things happen here, often outside traditional structures, and a reminder of why Providence has earned its reputation as a creative capital.

Event Details & Ticket Information

Dates: December 9 - 13, 2026

Location: 25 Acorn St. Providence, RI

Schedule: Wed (12/9) thru Saturday (12/12) at 7:00 PM, Sunday (12/13) at 5 PM

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About the Creators:

Hang Nguyen (she/her) - Director, Producer, Devisor - is an experimental theater artist, clown, and puppeteer based in Providence. She was a 2026 Barbara Grandis resident at the Creative Reuse Center, developing her Vietnamese folk tale puppet show, Tam Cam. Most recently, she co-directed Morwood Manor, an immersive gothic thriller that premiered in Denver to a sold-out run. Critics called it 'deeply unsettling and awkwardly hilarious.' Her one woman clown show, Marge the Pizza, was at the Providence Fringe in 2024. Her work often gravitates towards exploring what it means to be human through the absurd, surreal and subversive.

Harry Aspinwall (he/him) - Producer, Devisor, Performer - grew up in Scotland and studied screenwriting and playwriting at Brown University. As an actor, he's appeared on Netflix, Disney+, AMC, and Hallmark. He was most recently in The Wilbury Theater Group's production of Small Mouth Sounds. As a filmmaker, his directorial feature debut, The House Was Not Hungry Then, is being distributed by Chroma. He's the winner of Fresh Voices 2020, multiple ScreenCraft finalist, and finalist in WeScreenplay's Diverse Voices and the Sundance Screenwriting Lab.

Evie Dumont (they/them) - Devisor, Performer - is a multi-faceted storyteller specializing in performance and poetry. They sometimes are a clown named BOOMER! They have developed work at LA MAMA (playwright retreat resident 25'), Barn Arts Collective, Snaggy Mountain, as well as had the honor of being invited to Estonia's Centennial Theatre Festival DRAMAA (Foreign Theatre Guest 2018). They are a recent graduate of the Brown/Trinity MFA acting program.

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