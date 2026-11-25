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A seven-year-old production of ‘Twas The Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil made its Providence debut on November 24, 2026. It burst in like a tornado blasting snow, glitter, and Christmas cheer in every direction. It’s Cirque du Soleil, so I expected nothing short of magic.

Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore's poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," the production follows Isabella, a girl who’s more enchanted by phone screens and headphones than by the poem her father reads to her every Christmas Eve from an actual old-fashioned paper book.

When a snowstorm swirls into their home, father and daughter are separated. Isabella finds herself in an enchanted world where holiday gifts dance, reindeer perform acrobatic tricks, and Santa twirls glowing batons.

The performance opens with an aerial act by two corde lisse artists, set to Gloria, an international Christmas classic. If Gloria ever needed a music video, I can’t imagine a better concept.

The show moves effortlessly between gymnastic performances and physical comedy, changing sets, music, and lighting along the way. The stage transforms what feels like a few dozen times, keeping my eyes glued to it. It is wildly interactive, inviting the audience to join in the fun during the clowning acts, yelling and screaming under the guidance of a virtuoso clown director.

Everything moves to the rhythm – purposefully, dynamically, like a continuous holiday party with a DJ shuffling records.

What strikes me is the beautiful use of light. It changes hands, illuminates obscure silhouettes emerging from the darkness, and is an equal star of the show, bringing together all its diverse elements.

Just as the show’s composer Jean-Phi Goncalves gives old classics a contemporary beat, the characters discover new ways to experience Christmas through familiar traditions.

Some of the acrobatic feats are so intense that I catch myself holding my breath. The adult in me keeps saying that what I am seeing isn’t possible. Human bodies cannot do things like this – hang by the hair, jump through hoops 10 feet off the ground. And yet, this performance proves once again that the impossible is possible. Perhaps that’s the message we all need to hear as the holidays approach.

Lighthearted, warm-spirited, and endlessly charming, ‘Twas The Night Before…strikes a perfect balance between Alice in Wonderland and the Olympic Gymnastics.

I still can’t be sure that what I saw was possible. It was pure magic. Magic of the impossible.

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 14% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 11% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9% 4 ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 6% 5 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 5% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 31% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 13% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 11% 2 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 5% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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