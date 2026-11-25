Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... at Providence Performing Arts Center
Pure magic! The production runs from November 24 through December 6, 2026
A seven-year-old production of ‘Twas The Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil made its Providence debut on November 24, 2026. It burst in like a tornado blasting snow, glitter, and Christmas cheer in every direction. It’s Cirque du Soleil, so I expected nothing short of magic.
Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore's poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," the production follows Isabella, a girl who’s more enchanted by phone screens and headphones than by the poem her father reads to her every Christmas Eve from an actual old-fashioned paper book.
When a snowstorm swirls into their home, father and daughter are separated. Isabella finds herself in an enchanted world where holiday gifts dance, reindeer perform acrobatic tricks, and Santa twirls glowing batons.
The performance opens with an aerial act by two corde lisse artists, set to Gloria, an international Christmas classic. If Gloria ever needed a music video, I can’t imagine a better concept.
The show moves effortlessly between gymnastic performances and physical comedy, changing sets, music, and lighting along the way. The stage transforms what feels like a few dozen times, keeping my eyes glued to it. It is wildly interactive, inviting the audience to join in the fun during the clowning acts, yelling and screaming under the guidance of a virtuoso clown director.
Everything moves to the rhythm – purposefully, dynamically, like a continuous holiday party with a DJ shuffling records.
What strikes me is the beautiful use of light. It changes hands, illuminates obscure silhouettes emerging from the darkness, and is an equal star of the show, bringing together all its diverse elements.
Just as the show’s composer Jean-Phi Goncalves gives old classics a contemporary beat, the characters discover new ways to experience Christmas through familiar traditions.
Some of the acrobatic feats are so intense that I catch myself holding my breath. The adult in me keeps saying that what I am seeing isn’t possible. Human bodies cannot do things like this – hang by the hair, jump through hoops 10 feet off the ground. And yet, this performance proves once again that the impossible is possible. Perhaps that’s the message we all need to hear as the holidays approach.
Lighthearted, warm-spirited, and endlessly charming, ‘Twas The Night Before…strikes a perfect balance between Alice in Wonderland and the Olympic Gymnastics.
I still can’t be sure that what I saw was possible. It was pure magic. Magic of the impossible.
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