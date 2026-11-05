Review: THE GREAT GATSBY at Providence Performing Arts Center

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The Great Gatsby opens with fanfare, splendid choreography, and fireworks against the backdrop of a lavish set. A two-and-a-half-hour show flies by. Yet it doesn't feel rushed – the direction gives the audience ample time to explore the depth and layers of each character.

The striking shallowness of New York high society, so central to F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel, is less pronounced in the musical's interpretation. Part of this shift comes from the change in perspective – where Fitzgerald's characters are largely revealed through Nick Carraway's (Joshua Grosso) observations, the musical gives us a chance to take a glimpse at their inner lives.

The artistic reinterpretation makes central characters more human, bringing their anxieties and motivations to the surface. What makes them unlikable in the original novel is precisely what makes me more sympathetic to their unwise choices in the musical. Adultery and the pursuit of pleasure are laid bare, and the audience gets not merely a glimpse but an intimate look into the private lives of New York's new elite. The focus on their personal struggles makes the broader societal decline fade into the background, softening the social critique so central to Fitzgerald's novel.

This lighter, less gloomy interpretation is so bold that I almost expect a different, happier ending. Fortunately, the production stays true to the original finale, leaving us with that familiar, nagging ache over Gatsby's inglorious end.

Unlike the mysterious book Gatsby, the Broadway Gatsby, played by Austin Colby, is an unusual combination of Prince Charming and War Hero. Colby's charisma and vocals add to the charming awkwardness of a powerful man in love. His Gatsby is funny and genuine, yet deeply insecure.

The female characters, too, are reimagined, taking on more contemporary qualities of independent, thinking women. Daisy Buchanan (Senzel Ahmady) is layers deeper than her literary counterpart. This comes through beautifully in the songs that seem like attempts to justify her passivity and unsavory choices, calling for sympathy for a woman, whose role in the early 20th century is all but subordinate.

That contrasts sharply with Leanne Robinson's Jordan Baker. An embodiment of a feminist manifesto, Jordan is strong and independent, yet remains a product of her time and environment. Her portrayal of Jordan almost gives you hope that change is coming, only to make the surrounding social decay more stark. I loved the sharpened independence of the Broadway Jordan.

Jordan and Nick’s relationship unfolds as a separate storyline. Their chemistry adds lightness to the story, speckling it with humor.

The daffy Myrtle Wilson, played by Lila Coogan, has agency and an agenda of her own. Her striking performance stresses the depth of the abyss between the ultra-rich and working class America of the 1920s.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Beautiful music, shifting tempos that accentuate the flow of the story, and lyrics studded with direct quotes from Fitzgerald all pay homage to the original creator. The stunning choreography brings to life the atmosphere of a never-ending party. Against the backdrop of New York, the story unfolds through countless set changes, each more dramatic than the last.

This production of The Great Gatsby is ultimately a love story unfolding within the tangled net of a society where class distinctions are poignant, wealth dictates but doesn’t guarantee social standing, and values are in decline.

Sequin dresses, tap dancing, vintage cars, champagne towers, textbook gangsters, and a lavish party atmosphere — The Great Gatsby has it all. Yet when the music and dancing stop and tragedy unfolds, it feels less striking, less painful. The tragedy of a society is overshadowed by the personal tragedy of one man who devoted his life to chasing an elusive dream.

I wouldn't judge this production by how closely it follows the original story. It's a reimagining that brings us closer to the characters and their inner lives, offering a different perspective on an American Classic. After all, there have been countless attempts to take a closer look at Gatsby. This is one of them — from up close.

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