"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: SEAGULLS at Wilbury Theatre Group
Production runs through December 13th
Wilbury Theatre Group's New England Premiere of "Seagulls" combined incredible Indie-Rock music with Great Performances and acting to create an indelible musical night.
It's not an easy feat to take Anton Chekhov's most gut-wrenching play, The Seagulls, his first of his four major plays, and modernize it into a tale of four musicians(Chekhov's play had actors and writers) trying to make their way in the musical world and-almost as difficult-while also being couples. Wilbury does know a thing or two about Chekhov though. Nearly a decade ago, Wilbury took on another Chekhov masterpiece, "Stupid f-ing Bird" to rave reviews and Artistic Director Josh Short said Wilbury feels "at its best when re-energizing a classic for the stage" and that combination makes for quite the memorable night.
Written by Beth Hyland, who also wrote the spirited songs like "Muse", "Not Fair" and "Anyway" and directed by Rebecca Willingham, who directed the original production of it back in 2015, "Seagulls" is a cautionary tale of what happens when musicians all want the same thing and how they deal with the fact that one may succeed in a world where they are not safe to survive in it.
"Seagulls" features a quartet of incredible actors/musicians including two Wilbury debut performances in Charlotte Gray as Nina and Carlos Fruzzetti as Simon, as well as "American Idiot" star Michael Eckenreiter as Con and "The Humans" Jessie March as Marsha.
The bandmates are struggling to become musically successful, some banking on a musical career more than others and some looking to make it big no matter what the sacrifice. "If we keep playing the same songs that everyone else has written, no one will listen," said Con in one of the bands arguments about the direction the band is going even after a first-place finish in a local Battle of the Bands. "We are like a rubber duck just floating on the water," added Simon, something many of us all feel lately. What will it take to taste that success and at what cost?
A few key performances to keep an eye out for is the band's incredible "Do You Remember" and the highlight of the night, Charlotte Gray's haunting "Nina's Song", a song of someone struggling to be seen and heard while feeling like a "ghost in the mirror, already", all a cost for the price of reaching for fame.
This 95-minute with no intermission indie-rock dramedy is a powerful musical statement on the power of wanting something bad enough to do what it takes-and the repercussions that come with it when it falters-and how you can move on from it...or not. If you're looking for an uplifting, good guys always win in the end play, well, this ain't it but if you want a high-energy indie-rock musical performance with some stunningly talented actors/musicians, "Seagulls" is all that and more.
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