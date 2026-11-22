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Wilbury Theatre Group's New England Premiere of "Seagulls" combined incredible Indie-Rock music with Great Performances and acting to create an indelible musical night.

It's not an easy feat to take Anton Chekhov's most gut-wrenching play, The Seagulls, his first of his four major plays, and modernize it into a tale of four musicians(Chekhov's play had actors and writers) trying to make their way in the musical world and-almost as difficult-while also being couples. Wilbury does know a thing or two about Chekhov though. Nearly a decade ago, Wilbury took on another Chekhov masterpiece, "Stupid f-ing Bird" to rave reviews and Artistic Director Josh Short said Wilbury feels "at its best when re-energizing a classic for the stage" and that combination makes for quite the memorable night.

Written by Beth Hyland, who also wrote the spirited songs like "Muse", "Not Fair" and "Anyway" and directed by Rebecca Willingham, who directed the original production of it back in 2015, "Seagulls" is a cautionary tale of what happens when musicians all want the same thing and how they deal with the fact that one may succeed in a world where they are not safe to survive in it.

"Seagulls" features a quartet of incredible actors/musicians including two Wilbury debut performances in Charlotte Gray as Nina and Carlos Fruzzetti as Simon, as well as "American Idiot" star Michael Eckenreiter as Con and "The Humans" Jessie March as Marsha.

The bandmates are struggling to become musically successful, some banking on a musical career more than others and some looking to make it big no matter what the sacrifice. "If we keep playing the same songs that everyone else has written, no one will listen," said Con in one of the bands arguments about the direction the band is going even after a first-place finish in a local Battle of the Bands. "We are like a rubber duck just floating on the water," added Simon, something many of us all feel lately. What will it take to taste that success and at what cost?

A few key performances to keep an eye out for is the band's incredible "Do You Remember" and the highlight of the night, Charlotte Gray's haunting "Nina's Song", a song of someone struggling to be seen and heard while feeling like a "ghost in the mirror, already", all a cost for the price of reaching for fame.

This 95-minute with no intermission indie-rock dramedy is a powerful musical statement on the power of wanting something bad enough to do what it takes-and the repercussions that come with it when it falters-and how you can move on from it...or not. If you're looking for an uplifting, good guys always win in the end play, well, this ain't it but if you want a high-energy indie-rock musical performance with some stunningly talented actors/musicians, "Seagulls" is all that and more.

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 12% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8% 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6% 5 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 30% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 13% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 9% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 7% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 8% 2 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 5% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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