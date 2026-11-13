Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at The Gamm Theatre

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Playwright Arthur Miller’s esteemed body of work hasn’t cornered the market on the examination of flawed or broken men, but he has managed to create more than a handful of unforgettable characters who exemplify this description, including Willy Loman from ‘Death of a Salesman’ and Joe Keller from ‘All My Sons.’ Gamm Theatre’s outstanding production of Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” introduces another tragic male figure, Eddie Carbone, whose admirable strength and inherent masculinity ultimately prove destructive.

The play takes place in Red Hook, an Italian American neighborhood near the Brooklyn Bridge, circa 1950. Eddie (Anthony Goes), a dock worker—and the quintessential man’s man—lives with his wife, Beatrice (Rachel Dulude), and their orphaned niece, Catherine (Garbrielle McCauley). Eddie proudly rules the roost, but that doesn’t stop Beatrice from standing up to him and speaking her mind when his temper takes its toll. Beatrice loves him unconditionally, and she isn’t shy about voicing her concerns about their marriage.

Catherine adores Eddie like a father and continuously seeks his approval, whereas Eddie’s feelings for her have changed from protector to hardly paternal, which doesn’t go unnoticed by Beatrice. The household undergoes a major shift when Beatrice’s cousins, Marco (Miguel Soto-Sanchez) and Rodolpho (Ethan Clarke), arrive from Italy to find work. The brooding Marco sends his earnings home to his wife and sick child, while Rodolpho enjoys the finer things, like theater and music. Understandably, Catherine takes an immediate liking to her charismatic houseguest, and not surprisingly, Eddie doesn’t approve of their courtship.

There is a sense of unease from the very beginning and the tension steadily builds with each exchange, whether it’s Eddie debating if Catherine should get a job, Beatrice asking her husband when she’ll be his wife again, Eddie having to explain Rodolpho’s feminine ways to his fellow longshoremen, or Beatrice reminding Eddie that Catherine is no longer a child and capable of making her own decisions. The captivating interplay is testament to Rachel Walshe’s sharp, focused direction that accentuates the script’s intensity, and the pitch-perfect performances from the cast.

To help us make sense of it all (and arguably prepare the audience for what misfortune awaits), the play is narrated by Alfieri (Michael Serratore), a lawyer everyone turns to whose overarching presence, both in the neighborhood and in the script, emanates wisdom and gravitas. When Eddie seeks his advice about how to handle Rodolpho’s intentions with Catherine, Alfieri’s insistence that there is no there there falls on deaf ears—and to dreadful results.

Those lucky enough to see ‘The Smuggler’ at Gamm will recognize Jessica Hill Kidd’s practical two-tier set, with a bar at its center where Eddie and his compatriots gather after work. The loud, gritty atmosphere thoroughly illustrates the bravado of the community and complements the overwrought dialogue within the Carbone home.

Goes delivers another masterful performance as Eddie, filled with desperation, uncertainty, animosity, and rage. Despite Eddie’s morally questionable behavior, Goes’ dutiful, steadfast portrayal manages to evoke concern and sympathy for the troubled character. Dulude is brilliant as the steely, albeit distressed Beatrice, who finds herself caught between supporting her niece and loyalty to her husband. Beatrice is arguably the most honest, strongest member of the household, and Dulude wholly demonstrates her tenderness and courage.

As Catherine, McCauley personifies innocence and vulnerability. Her attraction to Rodolpho conveys the mannerisms of a blossoming young lady, and McCauley’s ability to convey her evolution from girl to woman is exquisite. Making his Gamm debut, Clarke is impressive and criminally charming as Rodolpho, therefore it’s no wonder Catherine falls for him almost instantly. Soto-Sanchez gives an alarmingly sedate, powerful performance as the stoic Marco, whose pent-up anger eventually rears its ugly head. Serratore poetically wins our hearts and trust as the virtuous yet ominous Alfieri with an extraordinary performance that is equally unsettling and uplifting.

‘A View from the Bridge’ at Gamm is a riveting, haunting profile of a family and a community in turmoil, complete with studious direction, stellar acting, and relevant subject matter from an American master.

‘A View from the Bridge’ runs through November 29th at The Gamm Theatre located at 1245 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, RI. For tickets & information, visit www.gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.

Photo by Cat Laine

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