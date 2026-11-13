Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Repertory Company

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It’s the 50th holiday season that A Christmas Carol kicks off at Trinity Rep – a tradition that has given Providence fifty ways to experience a timeless tale, twenty-one different Scrooges, and one more reason to start soaking up the holiday spirit early. It’s the kind of production that is so warmhearted and festive that it makes me want to pull out my Christmas decorations right away.

Charles Dickens's classic tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy Victorian London businessman who leads an austere and lonely life, despite his riches. Over the course of one night, he received house visits by the ghost of his long-deceased business associate, Jacob Marley (Kevin Patrick Martin), followed by the Ghosts of Christmas Past (John Shuman), Present (Jackie Davis), and Yet to Come (Kevin Patrick Martin). Each encounter brings a tectonic shift in Scrooge's beliefs and values.

This year’s production comes to life under the direction of Taavon Gamble, accompanied by original music by Richard Cumming. John Shuman's Storyteller, followed by a group of curious children, guides the audience through Scrooge's transformative experiences in a gentle, fairytale-like fashion, reminiscent of childhood bedtime stories.

Photo credit: Mark Turek

Despite being a well-loved story, the production never feels static. Tanya Orellana’s open stage, built around a revolving center, allows for fluid scene changes while leaving ample room for group choreography. One moment, you find yourself alone with Scrooge in his sparsely furnished quarters; the next, the stage bursts into a colorful festival of song and dance. The doors open and close of their own accord, adding to the production’s supernatural allure.

The cast shows immense versatility, with actors slipping in and out of multiple roles, switching costumes, accents, and identities. The Ghost of Christmas Past is charmingly awkward, sweet, and forgetful, much like the fragmented, fleeting memories of childhood. As he hands over the reins to the Ghost of Christmas Present, the atmosphere turns into a party – one from which Scrooge is not part of. Jackie Davis gives her Ghost of Christmas Present an imposing, delightfully strong presence, effortlessly imposing her authority over Scrooge. As she disappears, her chants grow louder the farther away she moves, leaving Scrooge with the silent harbinger of Christmas Yet to Come. Almost dementor-like, this final ghost sucks the joy out of the room with its mere presence.

Mauro Hantman brings remarkable emotional depth to Scrooge. He masterfully conveys the gradual transformation of the main character, allowing us to empathize with a man who is not particularly easy to like. Though he literally changes overnight, Hantman’s nuanced performance reveals layers of vulnerability beyond Scrooge’s gruff exterior gradually, taking him from denial to acceptance, and finally, joy.

Photo credit: Mark Turek

In contrast to Ebenezer, Scrooge's sole employee, Bob Cratchit (Mathieu Myrick), remains unfailingly kind and cheerful, bringing warmth and levity to the production. Myrick demonstrates an impressive emotional range, moving between lightheartedness and profound grief, making Bob a particularly compelling character.

The young performers add an endearing quality and an almost magical warmth to the production.The costumes deserve special mention for bringing the characters to life and making 19th-century London feel wonderfully real.

It was my first time seeing A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep, and I wish I'd discovered this tradition years ago. Outside, the streets are dark and the cars are loud. But as the story unfolds on stage, I feel myself stepping into a time capsule transporting me to the enchanted world of childhood, filled with hope and anticipation of a holiday miracle.

From characters brushing past the audience to music enveloping the space and snow falling at just the right moment, this production captures the essence of the holiday spirit – heartwarming, magical, and joyously immersive.

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