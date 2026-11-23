NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the selection of thirty high school students for its 2026/2027 Teen Ambassador program.

Now in its third year, the Teen Ambassador program is a community education, outreach and engagement initiative of the Providence Performing Arts Center, designed for high school students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades across Rhode Island and within a twenty-mile radius from PPAC into southeastern Massachusetts. Students were chosen as Teen Ambassadors through an application process; their applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of esteemed business professionals.

As Teen Ambassadors, these students will learn about non-performance career paths in the performing arts by attending monthly meetings at PPAC taught by theatre professionals. Teen Ambassadors will also attend shows at PPAC and earn community service hours by volunteering at education and engagement events. Additionally, through participation in this program, Teen Ambassadors will learn leadership, networking and communication skills so that they will be able to step into their futures with confidence. They will also start building their connections with business professionals and their future colleagues.

The 2026-2027 Providence Performing Arts Center's Teen Ambassadors

Vivian Adamek – Barrington High School

Aimee Anderson – North Kingstown High School

Mariska Balasco – Cranston High School West

Brady Burden – Acellus Academy

Eben Byler – East Greenwich High School

Emma Casazza – La Salle Academy

Juliana Centracchio – Seekonk High School

Catarina Colberg – The Greene School

Malvin Cruz Urena – Providence Career and Technical Academy

Schnaika Cyrius – North Providence High School

Kailey DeMatteo – Mount Hope High School

Penelope Doyle – Cumberland High School

Leo Finkle – Cranston High School West

Shannon Golde – Saint Mary Academy - Bay View

Kinsley Grenier – MET - Public Street

Julia Hoffman – Providence Career and Technical Academy

Marley Holt – East Greenwich High School

Adam M. Khaykin – Home School

Tyler Klingensmith – Cranston High School West

Sadie Lang – South Kingstown High School

Vincent Lastrina – Seekonk High School

Mabel Lebowitz – Cranston High School West

Safiya Matta – Wheeler School

Tasslen Matteson – South Kingstown High School

Marlow Moser – East Greenwich High School

Olivia Parker-Sirois – Seekonk High School

Christiaan Pina – Lincoln High School

Layla Rose – School One

Piel Sanchez – Classical High School

Olivia Underhill – Jaqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts Teen Ambassador applications for the 2027/2028 academic year will be available in the Spring of 2027; students who are interested in applying may visit ppacri.org/teenambassadors.

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 12% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9% 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6% 5 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 31% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 13% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 8% 2 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 5% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming