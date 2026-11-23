"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Providence Performing Arts Center Unveils 2026/2027 Teen Ambassador Class of Thirty Students
Students from schools including Cranston High School West, East Greenwich High School and Seekonk High School were chosen through an application process reviewed.
The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the selection of thirty high school students for its 2026/2027 Teen Ambassador program.
Now in its third year, the Teen Ambassador program is a community education, outreach and engagement initiative of the Providence Performing Arts Center, designed for high school students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades across Rhode Island and within a twenty-mile radius from PPAC into southeastern Massachusetts. Students were chosen as Teen Ambassadors through an application process; their applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of esteemed business professionals.
As Teen Ambassadors, these students will learn about non-performance career paths in the performing arts by attending monthly meetings at PPAC taught by theatre professionals. Teen Ambassadors will also attend shows at PPAC and earn community service hours by volunteering at education and engagement events. Additionally, through participation in this program, Teen Ambassadors will learn leadership, networking and communication skills so that they will be able to step into their futures with confidence. They will also start building their connections with business professionals and their future colleagues.
The 2026-2027 Providence Performing Arts Center's Teen Ambassadors
- Vivian Adamek – Barrington High School
- Aimee Anderson – North Kingstown High School
- Mariska Balasco – Cranston High School West
- Brady Burden – Acellus Academy
- Eben Byler – East Greenwich High School
- Emma Casazza – La Salle Academy
- Juliana Centracchio – Seekonk High School
- Catarina Colberg – The Greene School
- Malvin Cruz Urena – Providence Career and Technical Academy
- Schnaika Cyrius – North Providence High School
- Kailey DeMatteo – Mount Hope High School
- Penelope Doyle – Cumberland High School
- Leo Finkle – Cranston High School West
- Shannon Golde – Saint Mary Academy - Bay View
- Kinsley Grenier – MET - Public Street
- Julia Hoffman – Providence Career and Technical Academy
- Marley Holt – East Greenwich High School
- Adam M. Khaykin – Home School
- Tyler Klingensmith – Cranston High School West
- Sadie Lang – South Kingstown High School
- Vincent Lastrina – Seekonk High School
- Mabel Lebowitz – Cranston High School West
- Safiya Matta – Wheeler School
- Tasslen Matteson – South Kingstown High School
- Marlow Moser – East Greenwich High School
- Olivia Parker-Sirois – Seekonk High School
- Christiaan Pina – Lincoln High School
- Layla Rose – School One
- Piel Sanchez – Classical High School
Olivia Underhill – Jaqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts Teen Ambassador applications for the 2027/2028 academic year will be available in the Spring of 2027; students who are interested in applying may visit ppacri.org/teenambassadors.
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