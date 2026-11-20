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Wilbury Theatre Group continues the 2026/27 Main Series Season with the New England Premiere of SEAGULLS, an indie-rock musical written by Beth Hyland and directed by Rebecca Willingham with music direction by Carrie Tully, inspired by Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. Seagulls features Charlotte Gray, Michael Eckenreiter, Jessie March* and Carlos Fruzzetti with set design by Monica Shinn, sound + light design by Andy Russ, costume design by Arianna Davey, intimacy direction by Susie Schutt, technical direction by Jason Sall, stage management by Liam Horne*, and assistant stage management by Allison Marchetti.

New England premiere performances of SEAGULLS run at the Wilbury Theatre Group November 19 - December 13, 2026. Single tickets and more info about the show are available now at www.thewilburygroup.org.

Beth Hyland takes Chekhov's most heartbreaking play and strips it to its bones, reimagined as four college musicians, two love triangles, one industry predator, and a lot of songs played live by the actors performing them. Crackling with 'undeniable energy' (Chicago OnStage), SEAGULLS is a new musical about ambition, desire, and the particular damage done to young women who want things in a world not built to protect them.

'Wilbury has always been at its best when re-energizing a classic for the stage, and that's what Beth Hyland has done so brilliantly here with The Seagull,' says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. 'Almost ten years ago we presented another take this Chekhov masterpiece, Aaron Posner's Stupid f-ing Bird, and we couldn't be more excited to revisit the play from Beth's point of view. SEAGULLS is very funny, raw, and at times heartbreaking. It comes from one of the country's most promising young playwrights, and it asks what happens to young people, especially young women, who dare to want something big in a world that isn't built to protect them. We're thrilled to share this conversation with our audiences, and to have the incredibly talented Rebecca Willingham, who directed its Chicago premiere, at the helm.'

SEAGULLS was previously produced by The Sound at Steppenwolf LookOut, Octagon Bolton, and Oak Park Festival Theatre in Chicago. The Wilbury Theatre Group production is made possible with support from the Susan F. Gonsalves Charitable Fund.

Earlier, photos from rehearsals with playwright Beth Hyland were shared.

About Beth Hyland

Beth Hyland is a playwright and screenwriter. Her play Baby Shower Katie will receive its co-world premiere off-Broadway at Primary Stages and at Round House Theatre in spring 2027.

She is a 2026-2027 Terrence McNally Fellow at Rattlestick Theatre, the 2025 winner of the Alliance/Kendeda Graduate Playwriting Prize, the 2024 recipient of the Weissberger Prize/Jay Harris Commission, and a two-time winner of the Kennedy Center KCACTF Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting. She currently holds commissions with Manhattan Theatre Club/Sloan, Geffen Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Her plays and musicals, which include SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA, Fires, Ohio, Cancelina, grippy sock vacation, Seagulls, and Clearing, have been produced and developed at theatres including Geffen Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Portland Center Stage, Steppenwolf LookOut, Know Theatre, and Octagon Theatre Bolton.

She recently received her MFA in Playwriting from UC San Diego under the mentorship of Naomi Iizuka and Deborah Stein. She is represented by Jamie Kaye-Phillips at Paradigm and Benjamin Blake and Anthony Ippolito at Heroes and Villains Entertainment.

To learn more about the Wilbury Theatre Group's 2026/27 Main Series season, visit thewilburygroup.org/2026-27. For information on purchasing a Season Membership, visit thewilburygroup.org/membership.

About the Wilbury Theatre Group Production

SEAGULLS

An indie-rock musical by Beth Hyland

Directed by Rebecca Willingham

Music Direction by Carrie Tully

Featuring Charlotte Gray, Michael Eckenreiter, Jessie March*, Carlos Fruzzetti

Set Design by Monica Shinn

Light & Sound Design by Andy Russ

Costume Design by Arianna Davey

Intimacy Direction by Susie Schutt

Technical Direction by Jason Sall

Stage Manager, Liam Horne*

Assistant Stage Manager, Allison Marchetti

Event Details

When: November 19 – December 13, 2026; Thurs - Sat at 7:00pm; Sun at 2:00pm

Where: Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence

Tickets: Tickets range from $10 - $55. For tickets and more information on Wilbury's Access for All Pay-What-You-Can Ticketing Program visit thewilburygroup.org.

About The Wilbury Theatre Group

Wilbury Theatre Group, founded in 2010, is a celebrated nonprofit theater company recognized for its dedication to innovative and thought-provoking performances and commitment to theatre access for all. Winner of the 2018 National Theatre Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, presenters of the Tony Awards, Wilbury Theatre Group showcases both new works and reimagined classics, fostering adventurous storytelling and dialogue within the community, in addition to producing the annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, New England's largest Fringe Festival. To learn more about its programming and its Access For All Pay-What-You-Can Ticketing Program, visit thewilburygroup.org.

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 12% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9% 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 7% 5 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 5% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 30% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 14% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 8% 2 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 6% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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