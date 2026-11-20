"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: SEAGULLS, Beth Hyland's Indie-Rock Musical, to Make New England Premiere at Wilbury Theatre Group
Hyland reimagines Chekhov's play as a story of four college musicians, with music performed live by the cast.
Wilbury Theatre Group continues the 2026/27 Main Series Season with the New England Premiere of SEAGULLS, an indie-rock musical written by Beth Hyland and directed by Rebecca Willingham with music direction by Carrie Tully, inspired by Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. Seagulls features Charlotte Gray, Michael Eckenreiter, Jessie March* and Carlos Fruzzetti with set design by Monica Shinn, sound + light design by Andy Russ, costume design by Arianna Davey, intimacy direction by Susie Schutt, technical direction by Jason Sall, stage management by Liam Horne*, and assistant stage management by Allison Marchetti.
New England premiere performances of SEAGULLS run at the Wilbury Theatre Group November 19 - December 13, 2026. Single tickets and more info about the show are available now at www.thewilburygroup.org.
Beth Hyland takes Chekhov's most heartbreaking play and strips it to its bones, reimagined as four college musicians, two love triangles, one industry predator, and a lot of songs played live by the actors performing them. Crackling with 'undeniable energy' (Chicago OnStage), SEAGULLS is a new musical about ambition, desire, and the particular damage done to young women who want things in a world not built to protect them.
'Wilbury has always been at its best when re-energizing a classic for the stage, and that's what Beth Hyland has done so brilliantly here with The Seagull,' says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. 'Almost ten years ago we presented another take this Chekhov masterpiece, Aaron Posner's Stupid f-ing Bird, and we couldn't be more excited to revisit the play from Beth's point of view. SEAGULLS is very funny, raw, and at times heartbreaking. It comes from one of the country's most promising young playwrights, and it asks what happens to young people, especially young women, who dare to want something big in a world that isn't built to protect them. We're thrilled to share this conversation with our audiences, and to have the incredibly talented Rebecca Willingham, who directed its Chicago premiere, at the helm.'
SEAGULLS was previously produced by The Sound at Steppenwolf LookOut, Octagon Bolton, and Oak Park Festival Theatre in Chicago. The Wilbury Theatre Group production is made possible with support from the Susan F. Gonsalves Charitable Fund.
Earlier, photos from rehearsals with playwright Beth Hyland were shared.
About Beth Hyland
Beth Hyland is a playwright and screenwriter. Her play Baby Shower Katie will receive its co-world premiere off-Broadway at Primary Stages and at Round House Theatre in spring 2027.
She is a 2026-2027 Terrence McNally Fellow at Rattlestick Theatre, the 2025 winner of the Alliance/Kendeda Graduate Playwriting Prize, the 2024 recipient of the Weissberger Prize/Jay Harris Commission, and a two-time winner of the Kennedy Center KCACTF Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting. She currently holds commissions with Manhattan Theatre Club/Sloan, Geffen Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Her plays and musicals, which include SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA, Fires, Ohio, Cancelina, grippy sock vacation, Seagulls, and Clearing, have been produced and developed at theatres including Geffen Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Portland Center Stage, Steppenwolf LookOut, Know Theatre, and Octagon Theatre Bolton.
She recently received her MFA in Playwriting from UC San Diego under the mentorship of Naomi Iizuka and Deborah Stein. She is represented by Jamie Kaye-Phillips at Paradigm and Benjamin Blake and Anthony Ippolito at Heroes and Villains Entertainment.
To learn more about the Wilbury Theatre Group's 2026/27 Main Series season, visit thewilburygroup.org/2026-27. For information on purchasing a Season Membership, visit thewilburygroup.org/membership.
About the Wilbury Theatre Group Production
SEAGULLS
An indie-rock musical by Beth Hyland
Directed by Rebecca Willingham
Music Direction by Carrie Tully
Featuring Charlotte Gray, Michael Eckenreiter, Jessie March*, Carlos Fruzzetti
Set Design by Monica Shinn
Light & Sound Design by Andy Russ
Costume Design by Arianna Davey
Intimacy Direction by Susie Schutt
Technical Direction by Jason Sall
Stage Manager, Liam Horne*
Assistant Stage Manager, Allison Marchetti
Event Details
When: November 19 – December 13, 2026; Thurs - Sat at 7:00pm; Sun at 2:00pm
Where: Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence
Tickets: Tickets range from $10 - $55. For tickets and more information on Wilbury's Access for All Pay-What-You-Can Ticketing Program visit thewilburygroup.org.
About The Wilbury Theatre Group
Wilbury Theatre Group, founded in 2010, is a celebrated nonprofit theater company recognized for its dedication to innovative and thought-provoking performances and commitment to theatre access for all. Winner of the 2018 National Theatre Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, presenters of the Tony Awards, Wilbury Theatre Group showcases both new works and reimagined classics, fostering adventurous storytelling and dialogue within the community, in addition to producing the annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, New England's largest Fringe Festival. To learn more about its programming and its Access For All Pay-What-You-Can Ticketing Program, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Charlotte Gray & Jessie March. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Charlotte Gray. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Michael Eckenreiter. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Michael Eckenreiter. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
The cast of SEAGULLS. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Jessie March and Michael Eckenreiter. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Jessie March & Charlotte Gray. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Charlotte Gray and Michael Eckenreiter. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Charlotte Gray. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Charlotte Gray. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
The cast of SEAGULLS. Photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River (12/03-12/13)
|
Get Merry!
Swamp Meadow Community Theatre (12/11-12/13)
|
A Christmas Carol
The Arctic Playhouse (12/03-12/20)
|
Love! Valour! Compassion!
The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River (6/17-6/27)
|
Almost, Maine
The Arctic Playhouse (11/05-11/22)
|
the World Premiere of CHEAP, a reimagining of Moliere's "The Miser" directed by Anne Scurria
Burbage Theatre Co (11/19-12/06)
|
Plaza Suite
The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River (4/15-4/25)
|
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Stadium Theatre (12/03-12/06)
|
With This Land, a Celebration of History, Music and Poetry
Newman. Congregational Church (11/22-11/22)
|
The Nutcracker
Veterans Memorial Auditorium (12/17-12/27)