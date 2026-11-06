When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Photos: First Look at A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at The Gamm Theatre
Rachel Walshe directs Arthur Miller's classic drama, running through November 29 in Warwick, Rhode Island.
The Gamm Theatre is presenting A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE by Arthur Miller, directed by Rachel Walshe, now running through November 29, 2026, in Warwick, Rhode Island. Get a first look at production photos below!
Set on the Brooklyn waterfront, A View from the Bridge follows longshoreman Eddie Carbone, a man whose life is governed by a strict code of loyalty, family, and respect. When two undocumented cousins arrive from Sicily seeking work, Eddie's carefully controlled world begins to unravel.
As Eddie's growing obsession with his niece Catherine intensifies, tensions within the family lead to suspicion, betrayal, and devastating consequences. Miller's tragedy explores the destructive forces of jealousy, pride, and forbidden desire.
A View from the Bridge continues through November 29 at The Gamm Theatre, located at 1245 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, Rhode Island.
Tickets range from $57 to $82, with discounts available for students, seniors, and groups of eight or more. Tickets can be purchased at gammtheatre.org or by calling 401-723-4266.
Photo Credit: Cat Laine
The Cast of A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
Gabrielle McCauley, Miguel Soto-Sanchez, Ethan Clarke
Miguel Soto-Sanchez, Ben Pereira
Anthony Goes
Ethan Clarke, Gabrielle McCauley
Ethan Clarke, Gabrielle McCauley
Michael Serratore
Anthony Goes
Rachel Dulude, Gabrielle McCauley
Rachel Dulude (Beatrice), Gabrielle McCauley
Rachel Dulude, Gabrielle McCauley, Anthony Goes
Rachel Dulude, Gabrielle McCauley, Anthony Goes
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