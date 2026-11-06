Photos: First Look at A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at The Gamm Theatre

NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Gamm Theatre is presenting A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE by Arthur Miller, directed by Rachel Walshe, now running through November 29, 2026, in Warwick, Rhode Island. Get a first look at production photos below!

Set on the Brooklyn waterfront, A View from the Bridge follows longshoreman Eddie Carbone, a man whose life is governed by a strict code of loyalty, family, and respect. When two undocumented cousins arrive from Sicily seeking work, Eddie's carefully controlled world begins to unravel.

As Eddie's growing obsession with his niece Catherine intensifies, tensions within the family lead to suspicion, betrayal, and devastating consequences. Miller's tragedy explores the destructive forces of jealousy, pride, and forbidden desire.

A View from the Bridge continues through November 29 at The Gamm Theatre, located at 1245 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Tickets range from $57 to $82, with discounts available for students, seniors, and groups of eight or more. Tickets can be purchased at gammtheatre.org or by calling 401-723-4266.

Photo Credit: Cat Laine



The Cast of A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Gabrielle McCauley, Miguel Soto-Sanchez, Ethan Clarke

Miguel Soto-Sanchez, Ben Pereira

Anthony Goes

Ethan Clarke, Gabrielle McCauley

Ethan Clarke, Gabrielle McCauley

Michael Serratore

Anthony Goes

Rachel Dulude, Gabrielle McCauley

Rachel Dulude (Beatrice), Gabrielle McCauley

Rachel Dulude, Gabrielle McCauley, Anthony Goes

Rachel Dulude, Gabrielle McCauley, Anthony Goes

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming