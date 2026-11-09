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Photos: Beth Hyland Joins SEAGULLS Rehearsals at Wilbury Theatre Group

Wilbury's production features Charlotte Gray, Michael Eckenreiter, Jessie March and Carlos Fruzzetti.

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Wilbury Theatre Group is continuing the 2026/27 Main Series Season with the New England Premiere of SEAGULLS, an indie-rock musical written by Beth Hyland and directed by Rebecca Willingham with music direction by Carrie Tully, inspired by Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. See photos of playwright Beth Hyland in rehearsals!

Seagulls features Charlotte Gray, Michael Eckenreiter, Jessie March* and Carlos Fruzzetti with set design by Monica Shinn, sound and light design by Andy Russ, costume design by Arianna Davey, intimacy direction by Susie Schutt, technical direction by Jason Sall, stage management by Liam Horne, and assistant stage management by Allison Marchetti. The New England premiere performances of SEAGULLS run at the Wilbury Theatre Group November 19 - December 13, 2026.

Beth Hyland takes Chekhov's most heartbreaking play and strips it to its bones, reimagined as four college musicians, two love triangles, one industry predator, and a lot of songs played live by the actors performing them. SEAGULLS​ is a new musical about ambition, desire, and the particular damage done to young women who want things in a world not built to protect them.

Photos: Beth Hyland Joins SEAGULLS Rehearsals at Wilbury Theatre Group — photo 1 of 6


Jessie March, playwright Beth Hyland and Charlotte Gray

Photos: Beth Hyland Joins SEAGULLS Rehearsals at Wilbury Theatre Group — photo 2 of 6


Playwright Beth Hyland, director Rebecca Willingham and Board President Milly Massey

Photos: Beth Hyland Joins SEAGULLS Rehearsals at Wilbury Theatre Group — photo 3 of 6


The cast of Seagulls with playwright Beth Hyland

Photos: Beth Hyland Joins SEAGULLS Rehearsals at Wilbury Theatre Group — photo 4 of 6


Director Rebecca Willingham & playwright Beth Hyland

Photos: Beth Hyland Joins SEAGULLS Rehearsals at Wilbury Theatre Group — photo 5 of 6


The cast of Seagulls with playwright Beth Hyland

Photos: Beth Hyland Joins SEAGULLS Rehearsals at Wilbury Theatre Group — photo 6 of 6


Jessie March, director Rebecca Willingham and Charlotte Gray

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More on Wilbury Theatre Group
Upcoming Shows
Seagulls
1/1 - 12/31/2027
Teeth
1/1 - 12/31/2027
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SEAGULLS to Make New England Premiere at Wilbury Theatre Group
SEAGULLS to Make New England Premiere at Wilbury Theatre Group
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