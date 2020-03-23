PPAC's Performances of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Have Been Cancelled

The producers of the North American Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL announced today that the tour has closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)'s engagement of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, originally scheduled to perform at PPAC May 12 - 17, 2020, has been cancelled.



Current ticketholders of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be fully refunded via their original form of payment. The Box Office window will be closed until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or via email at box_office_questions@ppacri.org



Group Sales patrons will be refunded and will be sent a copy of their updated invoice with refund credit information, for their records. Please email phiatt@ppacri.org for any other information.



Visit www.ppacri.org for up-to-date information.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You