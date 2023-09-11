Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
|August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
|Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
|Much Ado About Nothing
Roundabout Productions (9/14-9/24)CAST
|Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
|The Viewing Room
Attleboro Community Theatre (9/15-10/01)
|Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
|La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
|ROMEO & JULIET
Burbage Theatre Co (8/31-9/24)CAST
|The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
