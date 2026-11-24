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The Daydream Theatre Company will present a staged reading of the world premiere of Marvin For Mayor: A Christmas Story, a new holiday play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz. The reading will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Bell Street Chapel in Providence. The production reunites Schwartz with comedian Daniel Martin.

The cast includes Dan Martin, Tonia Klemp, Caren Lioce, Tim DeLisle, Sarah Serrilla, John Connolly, Liz Merritt, Christopher Verleger, Jolene Munch Cardoza, Nathan Suher, Dan Curtin, Arianna DePalma, Geoff White, Elizabeth Parent, Merynn Flynn, Anne Wareham, Jeannette Lake, Gayle Furman, Bailey Arruda, Steven Ferron, Stephanie Sivalingam, and Padriag Mahoney as Santa Claus.

The play is family friendly for the most part and here is the synopsis: Dennis Marvin failed in his campaign for mayor, destroying Lake Town. He then discovers he has a brother across the county that he never knew, running for mayor in his home. Dennis moves cross county to meet and campaign against his long lost brother, fall in love, and discover the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are ten dollars and on sale now.

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 14% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 11% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9% 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6% 5 ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 5% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 31% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 13% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 10% 2 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 5% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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