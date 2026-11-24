"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MARVIN FOR MAYOR: A CHRISTMAS STORY to Receive Staged Reading in Providence
The reading will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Bell Street Chapel.
The Daydream Theatre Company will present a staged reading of the world premiere of Marvin For Mayor: A Christmas Story, a new holiday play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz. The reading will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Bell Street Chapel in Providence. The production reunites Schwartz with comedian Daniel Martin.
The cast includes Dan Martin, Tonia Klemp, Caren Lioce, Tim DeLisle, Sarah Serrilla, John Connolly, Liz Merritt, Christopher Verleger, Jolene Munch Cardoza, Nathan Suher, Dan Curtin, Arianna DePalma, Geoff White, Elizabeth Parent, Merynn Flynn, Anne Wareham, Jeannette Lake, Gayle Furman, Bailey Arruda, Steven Ferron, Stephanie Sivalingam, and Padriag Mahoney as Santa Claus.
The play is family friendly for the most part and here is the synopsis: Dennis Marvin failed in his campaign for mayor, destroying Lake Town. He then discovers he has a brother across the county that he never knew, running for mayor in his home. Dennis moves cross county to meet and campaign against his long lost brother, fall in love, and discover the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are ten dollars and on sale now.
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