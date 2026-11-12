Lil Rhody Laugh Riot to Return to Providence With Sarah Silverman, Pete Holmes and Joe Gatto in 2027

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Lil Rhody Laugh Riot will return to Providence Thursday, March 18 through Sunday, March 21, 2027. In its third year, New England's biggest comedy festival will, once again, showcase an amazing line-up of comedy acts during its four-day festival in the capital city. The initial line-up includes Mojo Brookzz, Sarah Silverman, The Basement Yard, Joe Gatto, Pete Holmes, Rob Anderson, Bridget Everett, Amber Autry, Andrew Dismukes, ISMO, Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher, Bonnie McFarlane, and more.

Presented by the Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS), the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), and PFM Corp, Lil Rhody Laugh Riot presents events at the The VETS, PPAC, Uptown Theater, and RI Comedy Connection. Additional events will be hosted by Providence Comedy Underground, The Comedy Bus and other venues around the city.

In its first two years, Lil Rhody Laugh Riot welcomed over 38,000 attendees to downtown Providence showcasing 100 comedians including Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler, Hannah Berner, Matt Rife, Leslie Jones, Mark Normand, Zarna Garg, Marc Maron, and Alex Edelman over 60 shows while engaging with over 40 local businesses.

“Once again, we are excited to bring an unforgettable weekend of comedy to Providence, Rhode Island and New England as a whole. We are thrilled to be working with both new and returning partners to offer the highest quality experience to our eventgoers,” says Daniel Schwartz, General Manager of The VETS.

This year's festival partners include, Spectrum, Providence Tourism Council, Mother Earth Wellness, Rhode Island Lottery, Coast Cannabis, Trinity Brewhouse, Moonshine Alley, Oak View Group, and Professional Facilities Management.

“As we head into our third year, I'm incredibly proud of the lineup we've assembled for Lil Rhody Laugh Riot. We've brought together an exciting mix of comedy legends, established favorites, and some of the most exciting rising talent in the industry. There's truly something for every comedy fan, and we're thrilled to continue building Providence into a destination for world-class comedy. With even more exciting announcements on the horizon, this year's festival promises to be our biggest and best yet,” says Amanda Bonafine, Director of Concerts for PPAC and The VETS.

The Lineup For The Lil Rhody Laugh Riot Comedy Festival:

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