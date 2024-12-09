Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Rhode Island Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 20%

Julia Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 13%

Molly Bernard - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 12%

Taavon Gamble - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 9%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 7%

Nicole DiMattei - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

Amanda Del Vecchio Rocheleau - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 5%

Josh Walden - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

yaTande Whitney V. Hunter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Belle Brancato - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Nicole DiMattei - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 3%

Marley Shaw - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Nicole DiMattei - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 3%

Noa Barankin - RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Wade - RENT - Stadium theatre 15%

Forrest Rivers - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 12%

Forrest Rivers - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 8%

Amanda Wade - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

Gabriella Rose - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 5%

Riley Nedder - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

Toni Spadafora-Sadler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Jane Mandes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Olivera Gajic - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Kristine Szrom - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Amanda Downing Carney - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Melissa Toler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

stacey Flaherty - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 3%

Jane Mandes - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 3%

Jane Mandes - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite theatre 3%

Riley Nedder - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Jane Mandes - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Katherine Grist - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 2%

Nancy Spirito - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Nancy Spirito - THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Marissa Dufault - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Nancy Spirito - THE GAME'S AFOOT: OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Jaysen Engel - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 1%

Jane Mandes - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 1%

Nancy Spirito - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 52%

42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 28%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 20%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Lopes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 18%

Will Gelinas - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 9%

Christian O'Neill - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 8%

Alicia Napolitano - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 6%

Josh Short - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

David Raposo - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 5%

Taavon Gamble - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Shania Fenton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Jennifer Webb - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Stadium Theatre 4%

Nicole DiMattei - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

Marla Ladd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Nicole DiMattei - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 4%

Josh Walden - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Mark Camilli - NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Raymond Santos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Brad Kirton - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Mary Wright - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Teddy Kiritsy - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Joan Dillenback - SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Iris Bohensky - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Ricky Martin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Liam Malloy - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 16%

Mike Daniels - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 7%

Brien Lang - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Audrey Dubois - GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Lauren Katherine Pothier - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

William Corriveau - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite theatre 5%

Blanche Case and Luyuan Nathan - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

Anthony Caporale - SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 4%

Brad Delzer - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Massery - THE BROTHERS GRIMM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

Stephen Thorne - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Tony Estrella & Rachel Walshe - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 3%

Bryan Sawyer - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Ricky Martin - ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Patricia Tulli-Hawkridge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre Theatre 2%

Katie Preston - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Jeff Church - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Nicole DiMattei - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 2%

Christopher Windom - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Tom Steenburg - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Tony Annicone - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Morgan Salpietro - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG & UNAFRAID - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

David Jepson - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Marion Markham - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 1%

Curt Columbus - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Ensemble

RENT - The Stadium Theatre 12%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - The Stadium Theatre 7%

PROM - Community Players of RI 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 3%

THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

ONE PROVIDENCE PLACE: A MALL MUSICAL - The Harpies 3%

42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 2%

GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 2%

ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aidan Guilderson - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 15%

Alexander Sprague - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Jaydon Geyer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 8%

Alexander Sprague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 8%

Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 6%

Alexander Sprague - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Ali Lucas - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 5%

Derek Laurendeau - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

Jessica Bouchard - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Wren Tetlow - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Vicki Yates - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 4%

Erica Lauren Maholmes - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

James Horban - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Shaun Hayford - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Anthony Caporale - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 3%

Vicki Yates - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

Andrew Iacovelli - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Christina Watanabe - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Hailey O'Leary - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Patrick Barry - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 2%

Savannah Bankert - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 1%

Ron Allen - SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Marika Kent - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre 15%

Alex Tirrell - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Alex Celico - SEUSSICAL - Granite Theatre 8%

Alex Tirrell - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 8%

Alex Tirrell - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Raymond Santos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Michael Konnerth - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Alex Tirrell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium Theatre 4%

Andrew Smithson - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Walter Sage - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 4%

Milly Massey - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Raymond Santos - NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Lynn Dowding - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Alex Tirrell - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 3%

Judith Lynn Stillman - DVOŘÁK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College 3%

Alex Tirrell - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Milton Granger - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Lynn Dowding - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Michael Rice - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Steven Bergman - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Seaglass Theater Company 1%

Patrick Barry - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Musical

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 13%

MARY POPPINS - The Stadium Theatre 9%

SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre 8%

RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 8%

PROM - Community Players of RI 7%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Stadium Theatre 6%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

ONE PROVIDENCE PLACE: A MALL MUSICAL - The Harpies 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

BIG - Pawtucket Community Players 1%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 1%

SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Chad Moores - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre 12%

Olivia Humulock - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 7%

Victoria Santiago - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 7%

Alison Russo - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Belle Brancato - SUESSICAL - Stadium theatre 5%

Jennifer Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 5%

Alex Pimental - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 5%

Ashley Lopes - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 5%

Stephen Kalogeras - RENT - Stadium theatre 4%

Laura Thompson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Shauna Brosky - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Tyler Rebello - LIGHTNING THIEF - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

Connor Pertain - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 3%

Mingo Long - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Emelie Gallow - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 3%

Kylie Chartier - THE PROM - The Community Players of RI 2%

Laura Gulvey - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Stephen Thorne - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Tyler Rebello - BIG - Community Players of RI 2%

Autumn Jefferson - 1776 - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Liza Tananbaum - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 2%

Kim Sava - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Mitchell Burns - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theater 1%

Madison Donnelly - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Cassondra Richards - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 12%

Brayden Fanti - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 8%

Cammerron Baits - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 7%

Charlotte Kinder - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Darby Wilson - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Kate Marsden - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 5%

Suzanne Corbett - NOISES OFF - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Aidan Costa - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

Drake Lowe - GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

Alina Alcántara - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Tony Estrella - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

Warren Usey - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Anthony J. Cox - THE BROTHERS GRIMM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Christie Max Williams - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Lydia Johnson - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Terry Shea - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Mauro Hauptmann - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Madison Donnelly - ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Paul Nolette - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Alvaro Beltran - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Ken Ko - SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 1%

Angela Brazil - BECKY NURSE OF SALEM - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Jackie Davis - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Tammy Brown - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Omar Laguerre-Lewis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Contemporary Theater Company 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 14%

OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 8%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 7%

THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 7%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 7%

R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 7%

NOISES OFF - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 4%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 4%

PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 4%

LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre Theatre 3%

GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 2%

ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

24 HOUR SECRET SHOW : PETER PAN - Assembly ACT 1%

AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 18%

Alexander Sprague - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 14%

Wayne Boucher - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 8%

Christian O'Neill - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 7%

William Corriveau - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 7%

Sandra Richard - THE BROTHERS GRIM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 6%

Royal Laurent - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Janie Howland - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Ian Hudgins - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Trevor Elliott - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 4%

Scott Osborne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Michael McGarty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Patrick Lynch - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Patrick Barry - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 3%

Patrick Lynch - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 3%

John Tedeschi - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Lex Liang - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Dan Clement - INTO THE BREECHES - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Anthony feola - SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare and company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 15%

Nic Hallenbeck - RENT - Stadium Theatre 9%

Arrow Yuszcak - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6%

Nic Hallenbeck - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Nic Hallenbeck - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 6%

Rebecca Maxfield - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Brad Delzer - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 5%

Echo French - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Nic Hallenbeck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium Theatre 5%

Terry Shea - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Community Players 5%

Terry Shea - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Terry Shea - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 5%

Bradley Caiola - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 5%

Larry D. Fowler, Jr. - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Nic Hallenbeck - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 4%

Germán Martinez - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Elizabeth Compere - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 3%

Elton Bradman - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aiden Day - RENT - Stadium theatre 9%

curtis keets - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 9%

Amanda wade - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre 7%

Greg Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 5%

Jack Cappadona - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of RI 5%

Belle Brancato - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 4%

Jeff Church - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Brian Lopes - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Carly Mastriano - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Josh Esquite - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Cass Caduto - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Kat Gold - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Jack Cappadona - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Terry Shea - BIG - Pawtucket Community Players 3%

Moira Carrraher - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 2%

Rey Billups - SPONGEBOB - Stadium theatre 2%

Owen Richards - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 2%

Luca Lalongo - LIGHTNING THIEF - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

James Laurent - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 2%

Merryn Flynn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium theatre 2%

Jessica Gates - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 2%

Teddy Lytle - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Brad Reinking - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rachael Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Gracelyn Smith - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hayley Pezza - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 9%

Edgardo López - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 7%

Belle Brancato - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 6%

Marley Shaw - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

Alyssa Germaine - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

Arturo Puentes - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Reagan Lapointe - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Margie Beaudry - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 4%

Abigail Cohen - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Heather Oakley - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Daniel Holmes - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Gabby McCauley - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

Jeff Church - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 2%

Julia Curtin - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Michael Eckenreiter - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Warren Usey - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Erin Malcolm - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Scott Conti - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Alex Olson - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Ricci Mann - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Stuart Wilson - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 2%

William Corriveau - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Ouellette - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 1%

Madison Donnelly - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre 37%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 23%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 13%

THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

THE ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 6%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 5%

THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Stadium theatre 28%

Granite theatre 15%

Wilbury Theatre Company 10%

Theatre By The Sea 5%

Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 5%

The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 5%

Academy Players of RI 3%

Head Trick Theatre 3%

Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Burbage Theatre Company 3%

Gamm Theatre 3%

Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

The Colonial Theatre 2%

The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

West Bay Community Theater 1%

Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Out Loud Theatre 1%

Colonial Theatre 0%



Comments