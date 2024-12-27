Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Stadium theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 22%

Julia Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 12%

Molly Bernard - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Taavon Gamble - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 9%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 7%

Nicole DiMattei - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

Josh Walden - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

Amanda Del Vecchio Rocheleau - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 5%

Belle Brancato - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

yaTande Whitney V. Hunter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Marley Shaw - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Nicole DiMattei - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 3%

Nicole DiMattei - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 3%

Noa Barankin - RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Wade - RENT - Stadium theatre 14%

Forrest Rivers - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 12%

Forrest Rivers - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 10%

Amanda Wade - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Gabriella Rose - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 5%

Riley Nedder - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

Jane Mandes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Toni Spadafora-Sadler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Olivera Gajic - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Kristine Szrom - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Amanda Downing Carney - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Melissa Toler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Jane Mandes - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 3%

stacey Flaherty - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 3%

Jane Mandes - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite theatre 3%

Riley Nedder - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Katherine Grist - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Jane Mandes - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Nancy Spirito - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Nancy Spirito - THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Marissa Dufault - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Jaysen Engel - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 1%

Nancy Spirito - THE GAME'S AFOOT: OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Nancy Spirito - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Jane Mandes - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 53%

42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 28%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 20%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Lopes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 18%

Will Gelinas - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 9%

Christian O'Neill - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 7%

David Raposo - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 7%

Alicia Napolitano - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 6%

Josh Short - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Jennifer Webb - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Stadium Theatre 6%

Taavon Gamble - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Shania Fenton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

Nicole DiMattei - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

Marla Ladd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Mark Camilli - NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Josh Walden - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Nicole DiMattei - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 3%

Raymond Santos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Brad Kirton - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Teddy Kiritsy - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Mary Wright - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Iris Bohensky - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Joan Dillenback - SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Ricky Martin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Liam Malloy - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 17%

Mike Daniels - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 8%

Lauren Katherine Pothier - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 6%

Audrey Dubois - GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Brien Lang - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

William Corriveau - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite theatre 4%

Blanche Case and Luyuan Nathan - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

Brad Delzer - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 4%

Anthony Caporale - SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 4%

Stephen Thorne - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Jeffrey Massery - THE BROTHERS GRIMM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

Patricia Tulli-Hawkridge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre Theatre 2%

Tony Estrella & Rachel Walshe - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 2%

Bryan Sawyer - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Jeff Church - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Ricky Martin - ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Katie Preston - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Nicole DiMattei - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 2%

Marion Markham - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Christopher Windom - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Morgan Salpietro - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG & UNAFRAID - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Tom Steenburg - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Tony Annicone - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

David Jepson - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Tony Annicone - THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Newport Playhouse 1%



Best Ensemble

RENT - The Stadium Theatre 12%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - The Stadium Theatre 8%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

PROM - Community Players of RI 6%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

ONE PROVIDENCE PLACE: A MALL MUSICAL - The Harpies 3%

42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aidan Guilderson - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 14%

Alexander Sprague - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Alexander Sprague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 9%

Jaydon Geyer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 7%

Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 7%

Alexander Sprague - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 6%

Derek Laurendeau - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

Ali Lucas - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 4%

Jessica Bouchard - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Wren Tetlow - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Erica Lauren Maholmes - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Vicki Yates - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

James Horban - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Shaun Hayford - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Vicki Yates - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

Anthony Caporale - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 3%

Andrew Iacovelli - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 2%

Christina Watanabe - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Hailey O'Leary - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Savannah Bankert - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 2%

Patrick Barry - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 1%

Ron Allen - SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Marika Kent - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre 14%

Alex Tirrell - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Alex Tirrell - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 9%

Alex Celico - SEUSSICAL - Granite Theatre 7%

Alex Tirrell - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Alex Tirrell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium Theatre 6%

Raymond Santos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Michael Konnerth - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Andrew Smithson - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Walter Sage - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 4%

Milly Massey - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Lynn Dowding - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Alex Tirrell - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Alex Tirrell - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 3%

Raymond Santos - NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Milton Granger - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Judith Lynn Stillman - DVOŘÁK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College 3%

Lynn Dowding - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Michael Rice - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Steven Bergman - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Seaglass Theater Company 1%

Patrick Barry - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Musical

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 13%

MARY POPPINS - The Stadium Theatre 10%

RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 8%

SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre 8%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Stadium Theatre 7%

PROM - Community Players of RI 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 5%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

ONE PROVIDENCE PLACE: A MALL MUSICAL - The Harpies 3%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

BIG - Pawtucket Community Players 1%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 1%

SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Chad Moores - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre 12%

Olivia Humulock - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 9%

Victoria Santiago - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 7%

Alison Russo - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Belle Brancato - SUESSICAL - Stadium theatre 5%

Alex Pimental - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 5%

Ashley Lopes - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Jennifer Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 4%

Stephen Kalogeras - RENT - Stadium theatre 4%

Laura Thompson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Shauna Brosky - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Tyler Rebello - LIGHTNING THIEF - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

Emelie Gallow - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 3%

Connor Pertain - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 3%

Mingo Long - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Stephen Thorne - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Laura Gulvey - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Autumn Jefferson - 1776 - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Kylie Chartier - THE PROM - The Community Players of RI 2%

Tyler Rebello - BIG - Community Players of RI 2%

Liza Tananbaum - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 2%

Kim Sava - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Cassondra Richards - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Madison Donnelly - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Mitchell Burns - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 14%

Brayden Fanti - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 8%

Cammerron Baits - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 7%

Kate Marsden - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 6%

Darby Wilson - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Charlotte Kinder - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Suzanne Corbett - NOISES OFF - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Aidan Costa - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 3%

Drake Lowe - GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

Alina Alcántara - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Tony Estrella - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

Christie Max Williams - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Anthony J. Cox - THE BROTHERS GRIMM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Warren Usey - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Terry Shea - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Lydia Johnson - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Mauro Hauptmann - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Ken Ko - SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 2%

Omar Laguerre-Lewis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Angela Brazil - BECKY NURSE OF SALEM - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Madison Donnelly - ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Paul Nolette - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Alvaro Beltran - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Tammy Brown - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Vickie Blake - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 17%

OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 8%

THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 7%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 7%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 7%

NOISES OFF - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 7%

R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 6%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 4%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 3%

LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre Theatre 3%

GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 2%

24 HOUR SECRET SHOW : PETER PAN - Assembly ACT 1%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 19%

Alexander Sprague - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 14%

Wayne Boucher - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 9%

Christian O'Neill - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 7%

William Corriveau - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 6%

Sandra Richard - THE BROTHERS GRIM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 5%

Janie Howland - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Royal Laurent - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Ian Hudgins - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Michael McGarty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Trevor Elliott - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 4%

Scott Osborne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre 3%

Patrick Barry - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 3%

Patrick Lynch - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Patrick Lynch - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 3%

John Tedeschi - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 3%

Lex Liang - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Dan Clement - INTO THE BREECHES - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Anthony feola - SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare and company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 14%

Nic Hallenbeck - RENT - Stadium Theatre 10%

Nic Hallenbeck - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Nic Hallenbeck - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 6%

Nic Hallenbeck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium Theatre 6%

Arrow Yuszcak - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6%

Brad Delzer - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 5%

Rebecca Maxfield - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Echo French - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Terry Shea - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 5%

Terry Shea - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Terry Shea - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Community Players 5%

Bradley Caiola - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 4%

Larry D. Fowler, Jr. - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Nic Hallenbeck - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 4%

Germán Martinez - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Elizabeth Compere - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 3%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Elton Bradman - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aiden Day - RENT - Stadium theatre 10%

curtis keets - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 8%

Amanda wade - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre 7%

Belle Brancato - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 5%

Greg Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 5%

Jack Cappadona - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of RI 4%

Jeff Church - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Brian Lopes - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Josh Esquite - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Carly Mastriano - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Cass Caduto - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Moira Carrraher - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Kat Gold - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Jack Cappadona - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Merryn Flynn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium theatre 3%

Owen Richards - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 2%

Terry Shea - BIG - Pawtucket Community Players 2%

Rey Billups - SPONGEBOB - Stadium theatre 2%

Luca Lalongo - LIGHTNING THIEF - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

James Laurent - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 2%

Brad Reinking - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Jessica Gates - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 2%

Teddy Lytle - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Chris Lund - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 1%

Rachael Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hayley Pezza - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 10%

Belle Brancato - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 8%

Edgardo López - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 7%

Marley Shaw - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

Alyssa Germaine - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

Margie Beaudry - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 4%

Arturo Puentes - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Reagan Lapointe - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Abigail Cohen - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Heather Oakley - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Daniel Holmes - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Michael Eckenreiter - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Jeff Church - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 2%

Gabby McCauley - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

Julia Curtin - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Warren Usey - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Erin Malcolm - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Ricci Mann - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Alex Olson - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Scott Conti - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Stuart Wilson - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Sophia Kahn - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

William Corriveau - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 1%

Ken Ko - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre 39%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 23%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 12%

THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 12%

THE ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 6%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 5%

THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 31%

Granite theatre 14%

Wilbury Theatre Company 10%

Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Theatre By The Sea 5%

Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 5%

The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 5%

Burbage Theatre Company 3%

Head Trick Theatre 3%

Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Academy Players of RI 3%

Gamm Theatre 2%

Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

The Colonial Theatre 2%

The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

West Bay Community Theater 1%

Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Out Loud Theatre 1%

Colonial Theatre 1%



