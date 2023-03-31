LEONID & FRIENDS Brings A Cool Summer Nights Concert To Providence Performing Arts Center, June 25

LEONID & FRIENDS, an eleven-person ensemble with musicians from Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Belarus, have astounded global audiences with their ability to capture the spirit and musicality, note-for-note, of American supergroup Chicago. Now, Providence, RI will have the chance to hear them live as part of the Providence Performing Arts Center's Cool Summer Nights concert line-up on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7P. Proceeds from this concert will benefit Ukrainian refugees through the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island.

"We know that the need is great to assist Ukrainian refugees who are resettling in Rhode Island, and we wanted to offer support with these efforts," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center. "Band members of LEONID AND FRIENDS hail from several countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Belarus. We thought that donating concert proceeds would be wonderful way to help Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, a fantastic non-profit organization that is actively working with Ukrainian families as they build new lives here in the Ocean State."

"Dorcas International is grateful to the Providence Performing Arts Center for their thoughtfulness and generosity in supporting our new Ukrainian neighbors seeking refuge in Rhode Island. We are currently assisting close to 240 Ukrainians who have been displaced as the result of the war in Ukraine," said Kathy Cloutier, Executive Director of Dorcas International Institute. "We are very much looking forward to the Leonid & Friends concert in June!"



For over 100 years, Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island has provided services to the immigrant, refugee, and underserved communities in the Ocean State. Dorcas International works with their clients to overcome educational, cultural, economic and language barriers; this includes providing low-cost legal services, adult educational classes and professional training, and translation and interpretation services. For more information, please visit https://www.diiri.org/

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 3 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets for LEONID & FRIENDS start at just $10. Additional ticket prices are $25, $35, and $45; limited pit seating is available for $74.50. A post-show meet and greet with the band is also available as a $50 purchase add-on. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Musical director and founder Leonid Vorobyev wanted to celebrate his retirement from sound engineering in 2014 by recording a cover of Chicago's song "A Brand New Love Affair." He transcribed the song by ear, gathered his friends, and recorded the song. Since then, LEONID & FRIENDS's videos have gone viral, with over 150 million plus views. The band has over 700,000 followers across social media and have performed over 200 successful shows in the United States.