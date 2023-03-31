Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEONID & FRIENDS Brings A Cool Summer Nights Concert To Providence Performing Arts Center, June 25

Proceeds benefit Dorcas International Institute of RI to assist Ukrainian refugees.

Mar. 31, 2023  
LEONID & FRIENDS, an eleven-person ensemble with musicians from Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Belarus, have astounded global audiences with their ability to capture the spirit and musicality, note-for-note, of American supergroup Chicago. Now, Providence, RI will have the chance to hear them live as part of the Providence Performing Arts Center's Cool Summer Nights concert line-up on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7P. Proceeds from this concert will benefit Ukrainian refugees through the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island.

"We know that the need is great to assist Ukrainian refugees who are resettling in Rhode Island, and we wanted to offer support with these efforts," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center. "Band members of LEONID AND FRIENDS hail from several countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Belarus. We thought that donating concert proceeds would be wonderful way to help Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, a fantastic non-profit organization that is actively working with Ukrainian families as they build new lives here in the Ocean State."

"Dorcas International is grateful to the Providence Performing Arts Center for their thoughtfulness and generosity in supporting our new Ukrainian neighbors seeking refuge in Rhode Island. We are currently assisting close to 240 Ukrainians who have been displaced as the result of the war in Ukraine," said Kathy Cloutier, Executive Director of Dorcas International Institute. "We are very much looking forward to the Leonid & Friends concert in June!"

For over 100 years, Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island has provided services to the immigrant, refugee, and underserved communities in the Ocean State. Dorcas International works with their clients to overcome educational, cultural, economic and language barriers; this includes providing low-cost legal services, adult educational classes and professional training, and translation and interpretation services. For more information, please visit https://www.diiri.org/

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 3 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets for LEONID & FRIENDS start at just $10. Additional ticket prices are $25, $35, and $45; limited pit seating is available for $74.50. A post-show meet and greet with the band is also available as a $50 purchase add-on. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Musical director and founder Leonid Vorobyev wanted to celebrate his retirement from sound engineering in 2014 by recording a cover of Chicago's song "A Brand New Love Affair." He transcribed the song by ear, gathered his friends, and recorded the song. Since then, LEONID & FRIENDS's videos have gone viral, with over 150 million plus views. The band has over 700,000 followers across social media and have performed over 200 successful shows in the United States.




The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre announced that Amy Gravell will be leaving the organization after almost 4 years and three seasons effective this June. Gravell will continue to lead the theater’s operations until that time, after which she will assume her new role as president of St. Mary Academy – Bay View in Riverside, R.I. Gravell is a proud alumna of the all-female, independent Catholic school serving pre-school through grade 12.
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) closes its 2022-23 season with The Children, British playwright Lucy Kirkwood’s award-winning and Tony nominated play. A riveting eco-drama infused with dark humor, The Children runs from April 27 to May 14.
What did our critic think of WITCH at Burbage Theater Co? In the world of WITCH - written by rising playwright Jen Silverman - demons are self-proclaimed 'merchants of hope' for people whose desires and fears have been forged by capitalism and patriarchy. Scratch (Zach Gibb) - a 'junior salesman' who believes earnestly in the merit of his profession - has been roaming the dark corners of an historically indeterminate Edmonton, where he's been collecting souls in exchange for wishes. It's easy work until he meets Elizabeth (MJ Daly), the town outcast who leads him to reconsider the value of the souls he takes and the deals he makes in exchange for them. After all, what's a wish worth in a system that confines our imaginations within its walls? And wouldn't a soul outside these walls be more valuable - and dangerous - than anything we could conceive from within them?
See rehearsal photos of Indecent at Wilbury Theatre Group!

