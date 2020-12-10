Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Rhode Island!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Carol Schlink, Mount Hope High 31%

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 22%

Alan Hawkridge, URI 13%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 22%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Epic Theatre Company - 2019 12%

RAGTIME - Trinity Repertory Company - 2018 10%

Best Theatre Staff

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 46%

Theatre by the Sea 24%

Burbage Theatre Company 21%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 49%

Trinity Repertory Company 31%

Carolyn Dutra Dance 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

JACKIE LANGELIER & KERI GEYER - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 39%

Marissa Dufault - GOBLIN MARKET - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 33%

SUE BROOKS - NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 28%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

RITA A. MARON - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 36%

Rebecca Maxfield - GOBLIN MARKET - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 27%

RITA A. MARON - NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 26%

Director of a Play of the Decade

MELISSA THOMAS - THE MOUSETRAP - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 56%

Rebecca Maxfield - MRS. DALLOWAY - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 44%

Favorite Social Media

Epic Theatre Company 48%

Trinity Repertory Company 34%

The Wilbury Theatre Group 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 51%

RISCA 28%

Charles & Cheryl Cavalconte (Bristol) 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Josef Allen - GOBLIN MARKET - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 39%

Jose Santiago - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea - 2019 31%

Jose Santiago - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre by the Sea - 2017 30%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kevin Broccoli - PAINT - Epic Theatre Company - 2019 54%

Kevin Broccoli - MARSHALL - Epic Theatre Company - 2018 46%

Performer Of The Decade

DONNA GORHAM - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 31%

Lynne Collinson - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - 2nd Story Theatre - 2012 9%

KYLE BUONFIGLIO - NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 23%

NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 14%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Epic Theatre Company at The Academy Players - 2020 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE MOUSETRAP - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 25%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - 2nd Story Theatre - 2012 11%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Trinity Repertory Company - 2018 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

RITA A. MARON - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 25%

Trevor Elliott - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - 2nd Story Theatre - 2012 15%

Eugene Lee - RAGTIME - Trinity Repertory Company - 2018 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 28%

Trinity Repertory Company 24%

Epic Theatre Company 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Cardi's Furniture 46%

Trinity Repertory Company 32%

RISCA 21%

Vocalist Of The Decade

MEGAN MAHONEY - FAME - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2014 31%

Rachael Warren - RAGTIME - Trinity Repertory Company - 2018 22%

Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - The Wilbury Theatre Group - 2019 21%

Volunteer Of The Decade

RAECHEL ROBIDOUX 44%

KERI GEYER 16%

SUE BROOKS 15%