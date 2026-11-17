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The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has revealed the full principal cast for its 19th annual production of Troy Siebels’ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, directed by Billie Aken-Tyers. The production will run December 17–23, 2026.

Leading this year’s cast is Broadway actor John Bolton (Anastasia, Spamalot, Titanic) as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Reed Campbell as Bob Cratchit. The full ensemble includes Marcus Antonio, Lucas Babcock, Jasmine Bassham, Jesse Lynn Harte, Janis Hudson, Kristina Leopold, Dan Prior, Alex Raymond Ross, Sanjana Taskar, Kaitlyn Schirard, Shawn William Smith, and Chris Stahl. The production will also feature youth performers Kyrie Dell'Aera, Samarth Shanoy, and Ellie Stoddard of Worcester, Max Durwin of Sudbury, and Jonah Moura of Auburn.

The production marks Aken-Tyers’ directorial debut at The Hanover Theatre. She most recently served as associate director for the four-time Tony Award-nominated Titaníque. She also served as resident director for the SIX national tour and assistant director for the Beetlejuice national tour, both of which recently appeared at The Hanover Theatre.

Camden Gonzales serves as associate director and choreographer following her performance experience in Hamilton’s national tour and Broadway’s Groundhog Day. Gonzales has also served as associate choreographer on Broadway’s The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Also joining The Hanover Theatre’s A Christmas Carol for the first time is Stephen Murphy, who will provide original music and music direction. Returning designers include Kelly James Tighe (sets), Gail Astrid Buckley (costumes), Charlie Morrison (lighting), Matt Kraus (sound), and Camilla Tassi (projections).

Prior to the evening performances December 18–20, a free winter festival will take place on the Francis R. Carroll Plaza directly in front of The Hanover Theatre. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the festival will feature a live ice sculpture demonstration and local artist exhibits. Tickets are not required.

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