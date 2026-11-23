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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jenna Larson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 14%

Camryn MacIver - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10%

Molly Berard - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8%

Julia Gillis - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 8%

Alex Eldridge - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

Bobby Perry - PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 6%

Sam Mathias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 6%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 6%

Emily Carter - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Leslie Racine Martin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Chelsea Morgan - ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Sara McCormick - EDGES - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Brandon Contreras - WEST SIDE STORY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

Marley Shaw - MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Chelsea Morgan - WEST SIDE STORY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Kevin P. HIll - GREASE - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Mallory Liebermann - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 1%

David Faria - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Madelyn Young - THE LITTLE MERMAID - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 10%

Laura Dibenedetto - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 7%

Elizabeth Clouse - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

Katherine Grist - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - 1776 - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 5%

Olivia Cross - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Millie Dubois - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 4%

Michaela Nerney - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

Bobby Perry - PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Janet Schachtel - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Abigail Bradie - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Roundabout Productions 3%

Katherine Grist - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

Nancy Spirito - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Samantha Urbaez - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 3%

Nancy Spirito - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Michaela Nerney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

ERIN MALCOLM - TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Nancy Spirito - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

EJ Caraveo - A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Michaela Nerney - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

EJ Caraveo - EDGES - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

EJ Caraveo - RI PREMIERE OF CLYDE'S BY LYNN NOTTAGE - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Abigail bradie - THE TEMPEST - Roundabout Productions 2%

Margie Wolf - MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 2%

Best Dance Production

ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 22%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 17%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15%

BALLET RI PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER - The Vets: Veterans Memorial Auditorium 12%

WEST SIDE STORY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 12%

ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 9%

UNDER THE SEA - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6%

MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 5%

MACHINAL - Ballet RI Black Box Theater 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chantell Daniels - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 11%

Sean Joseph - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9%

Mark Camilli - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 9%

David Raposo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 6%

Aaron Blanck - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Players At Barker Playhouse 6%

Tyler H Vigeant - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Will Gelinas - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Ricky Martin - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 5%

Paula Arruda - 1776 - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 5%

Adam and Chelsea Morgan - ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

Bobby Perry - PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

Morgan Salpietro - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 4%

Terry Shea - MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Alyssa Rose Germaine - EDGES - Reverie Theatre Group 3%

David Valentin - WEST SIDE STORY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Kevin P. HIll - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Joey Delsanto - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Josh Short - GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Aaron Blanck - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Mackenzie Austin - BIG FISH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 1%

Iris Bohensky & Mary Wright - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Marianne Lonati - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 1%

Addison Roush - OKLAHOMA! - Granite Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Amanda Menard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 17%

Mike Daniels - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8%

Amanda Menard & Michaela Nerney - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

Dekhi Touray - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Omar Laguerre-Lewis - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Richard Griffin - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

Jeff Church - RI PREMIERE OF CLYDE'S BY LYNN NOTTAGE - Burbage Theatre Company 3%

Terry Shea - TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Heather Gaffney-Hsu - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Bryan Sawyer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Lenny Schwartz - HIEROGLYPHICS CURRENCY: TIPS FOR SURVIVING THE ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE - Daydream Theatre Company 3%

David Faria - DEATHTRAP - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

David Faria - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

keri Boisclair - ALMOST, MAINE - Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Massery - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Roberto Soares - ART - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Ashley Moore - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

Lori Beck - THE TEMPEST - Roundabout Productions 2%

Mark Prokes - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Roundabout Productions 2%

Riley Nedder - A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Brad Kirton - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Community Players 2%

Deborah Sadler - INDOOR/OUTDOOR - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Jennifer Greffin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

Kira Hawkridge - GRIEF & RELIEF: WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY KIRA HAWKRIDGE - Grief & Relief Tour 2%

Curt Columbus - THE GETAWAY DRIVER - Trinity Repertory Co 1%

Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 11%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 9%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

1776 - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 4%

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 3%

PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 2%

GREASE - Theatre By The Sea 2%

HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

ALMOST, MAINE - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

WHISKEY - Roundabout Productions 1%

HIEROGLYPHICS CURRENCY: TIPS FOR SURVIVING THE ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE - Daydream Theatre Company 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 1%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Burbage Theatre Company 1%

TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 13%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8%

Aidan Guilderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8%

Alexander Sprague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8%

Jaydon Geyer - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 6%

Joey Delsanto - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Thomas Viall - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Jaydon Geyer - ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

Vicki Yates - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Vicki Yates - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Alexander Sprague - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

David Faria - PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Sierra Riley - TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Lori Beck - THE TEMPEST - Roundabout Productions 3%

Andrew Iacovelli - RI PREMIERE OF CLYDE'S BY LYNN NOTTAGE - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

yonah ingber - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Wheeler Moon - GREASE - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Heather Gaffney-Hsu - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Nic Hallenbeck - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Caoilfhionn Farrell - A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Vicki Yates - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

David Faria - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

Ron Allen - ANTHROPOLOGY - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Caoilfhionn Farrell - EDGES - Reverie Theatre Group 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 16%

Alex Tirrell - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 12%

Alex Tirrell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10%

Raymond Santos - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 8%

Bobby Perry - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 6%

Emily Carter - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Justin Simone - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 5%

Alex Tirrell - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Raymond Santos - ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Tim Sauer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Bobby Perry - PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

Raymond Santos - WEST SIDE STORY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

Alex Tirrell - MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Lauren Katherine Pothier - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 3%

Alex Tirrell - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Paula Glen - INTO THE WOODS - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Milton Granger - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Dave Laros - EDGES - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Best Musical

ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 12%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 6%

1776 - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 3%

MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Footlights Rep 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Theatre By The Sea 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

BIG FISH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

SEUSSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

OCTET - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

EDGES - Reverie Theatre Group 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

NO TIME TO EXPLAIN! - Idle Hands Collective 25%

GRIEF & RELIEF: WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY KIRA HAWKRIDGE - Grief & Relief Tour 22%

CROSSWORDS - AS220 Black Box 19%

MEMORIES OF A NEW HOME - Your Theatre Inc 18%

HIEROGLYPHICS CURRENCY: TIPS FOR SURVIVING THE ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE - Daydream Theatre Company 16%

Best Performer In A Musical

Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 8%

Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 7%

Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING - Footlights Rep 5%

Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Tom Lavallee - PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Jack Roussell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Abby Casey - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Ivis tostes - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Madisen Cardona - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Taylor Lahaise - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Allii Fontaine - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Bob Sullivan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

David Richards - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

Christina Morris - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Nishan Lawton - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Sarina Resnick - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

Anne Scurria - GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Brendan Bonoyer - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Stephen Grivers - INTO THE WOODS - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 2%

Vasiliki Platsidakis - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Haley Shaye Miller - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

ERIN COTE MURPHY - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

Ashley Lopes - BIG FISH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 1%

Christina Morris - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Christine Polizzi Cochrane - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8%

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

Dekhi Touray - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Noah Martinez - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Community Players 4%

Michael Baratta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

Katie Silva - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

Tom Lavallee - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Witz - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Emily Fleet - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Ethan Lazaro - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Lydia Kapp - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Riley Nedder - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Julia Curtin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Chris Hauver - ALMOST, MAINE - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Stefani Lawton - ALMOST, MAINE - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Bodnurak - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Ian Treen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Padriag Mahoney - HIEROGLYPHICS CURRENCY: TIPS FOR SURVIVING THE ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE - Daydream Theatre Company 2%

Zachary Boulay - ART - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Madaline Brown - A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Nora Eschenheimer - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gamm Theatre 2%

Beck Barsanti - CROSSWORDS - AS220 Black Box 2%

Jay Burns - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Mackenzie Blake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Jim Cannizzaro - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Roundabout Productions 2%

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 19%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Arctic Playhouse 5%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Roundabout Productions 4%

ALMOST, MAINE - Jamestown Community Theatre 4%

HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Community Players 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

ART - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

INDOOR/OUTDOOR - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

THE TEMPEST - Roundabout Productions 2%

THE GETAWAY DRIVER - Trinity Repertory Co 2%

GRIEF & RELIEF: WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY KIRA HAWKRIDGE - Grief & Relief Tour 1%

HIEROGLYPHICS CURRENCY: TIPS FOR SURVIVING THE ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE - Daydream Theatre Company 1%

ANTHROPOLOGY - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - The Arctic Playhouse 1%

THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10%

Mark Camilli - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 9%

Alex Sprague - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8%

Alexander Sprague - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

Alexander Sprague - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

Tiffany Medrano - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Wayne Boucher - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 4%

Lloyd Felix - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Bryan Sawyer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

David Allen Jeffrey - 1776 - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Cassie McKnight - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Theatre By The Sea 3%

David Allen Jeffrey - PAGEANT - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Sean Joseph - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

David Allen Jeffrey - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Joey Delsanto - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Emily Crosta - A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Ian Hudgins - TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Emily Crosta - EDGES - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Kevin Boisse & Megan Ruggiero - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Trevor Elliott & Grey Rung - RI PREMIERE OF CLYDE'S BY LYNN NOTTAGE - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Ian Hudgins - ANTHROPOLOGY - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Alexander Sprague and William C Gelinas - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 1%

Derek Laurendeau - HIEROGLYPHICS CURRENCY: TIPS FOR SURVIVING THE ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE - Daydream Theatre Company 1%

Wayne - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 14%

Nic Hallenbeck - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8%

LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7%

Terry Shea/Andrew Zukoski - TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 7%

Bryan Sawyer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Arctic Playhouse 6%

Nic Hallenbeck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6%

Kaylee Bowater - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Nic Hallenbeck - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Chad Parsley - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Erin Grafing - A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

Nic Hallenbeck - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 4%

David Faria - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Nic Hallenbeck - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

Ian Hudgins - ANTHROPOLOGY - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Robert Lomax & James Sanguinetti - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Your Theatre Inc 3%

Joel Marcucilli and Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Rebecca Maxfield - AGNES DE CASTRO - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Jeremy Drolet - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Reverie Theatre Group 1%

Nic Hallenbeck - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9%

Abby Casey - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 6%

Ryan Gomes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Christina Morris - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 4%

Ivis tostes - ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

Tracy Fiore - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Abbey Spolidoro - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Greg Gillis - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Morgan Van Thuyne - THE LITTLE MERMAID - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Sonny Wong - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

LAURA ASH - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Nishan Lawton - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Vasiliki Platsidakis - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Stephen Grivers - ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Connor LaFlamme - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Rel Rubin - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

chris hauver - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Christina Campos - ROCK OF AGES - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Cierra Schultz - LIZZIE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Anthony Lautieri - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Keira Reynolds - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

David Faria - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Jessalyn Sadler Correa - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Keith Shaw - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

AJ Lurette - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emily Murray - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 14%

Emma Pawl - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Ryan Gomes - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 5%

Ethan Lazaro - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

Molly Berard - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Community Players 3%

Angelina Manfredi - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Leslie Racine Martin - PRIVATE LIVES - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Darby Wilson - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 3%

Katie Silva - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 3%

Cynthia Vigneau - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Zachary Boulay - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Christine Cochran - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Emily Murray - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Sandi Nicastro - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Angelina Manfredi - WHISKEY - Roundabout Productions 2%

River Russel & Nicole LaBresh - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

Christine Polizzi Cochrane - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 2%

Brittany Simard - THE TEMPEST - Roundabout Productions 2%

Ian Hudgins - TALK RADIO - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Julia Curtin - INDOOR/OUTDOOR - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Michael Eckenreiter - HAMLET - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Katie Silva - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 1%

Ben Pereira - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Reverie Theatre Group 1%

Mackenzie Blake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 16%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 16%

SEUSSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 14%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 9%

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9%

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theatre 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

GWENDOLYN GOES HOLLYWOOD - Ballet RI Black Box Theater 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 31%

Academy Players of Rhode Island 13%

The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8%

The Arctic Playhouse 6%

Jamestown Community Theatre 5%

R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

Reverie Theatre Group 3%

Theatre By The Sea 2%

Roundabout Productions 2%

The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

The Community Players 2%

Footlights Rep 2%

Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Gamm Theatre 2%

Daydream Theatre Company 1%

Ballet RI Black Box Theater 1%

The Assembly Theater 1%

Your Theatre Inc 1%

Idle Hands Collective 1%

East End Theatre and Performing Arts 1%

Out Loud Theatre 1%

WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co 1%

West Bay Community Theater 1%

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 12% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 9% 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6% 5 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 19% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 5% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 31% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 13% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 8% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 8% 2 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 5% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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