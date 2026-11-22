"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: Cheap at Burbage Theatre Co.
This world premiere is a hyper-local reimagining of Moliere’s The Miser.
Cheap, now in its world premiere at Burbage Theatre Co. is a hyper-local reimagining of Moliere’s The Miser. Updated to the 1980s and relocated to Paris, Tennessee (but with Rhode Island references), this classic farce leans into the notions of greed, love and deception with hilarious results. This partnership between Burbage Theatre and Women’s Work Theatre Collective brings charm and laughs.
MJ Daly plays L’avare, an incredibly penny-pinching woman whose one true love is acquiring money. For her two children, Eli (Aaron Morris) and Cleo (Juli Parker), this means that their lives are spent waiting for mother to die so they can get their inheritances. When they both fall in love with people who have no money, they need to scheme to get enough cash to elevate their loves’ stations in life, and keep them in the style they’re accustomed to until mother dies. Of course, since this is a farce, there is a lot more double-dealing, miscommunication and misunderstandings to come, many of those perpetrated by L’avare’s seemingly loyal assistant LaFleche, played by an excellently conniving Clare Blackmer.
Anne Scurria’s capable direction keeps the unwieldy story largely on track, though it does get a bit bogged down in the first half. Thankfully, the last fifteen minutes are so laugh-out-loud funny that all is forgiven by the end. What works exceptionally well to set the tone of this production are the exceptional costumes by Sydney Hawes. Setting a short in the 80s does give costume designers a lot of opportunity to go wild, and Hawes really runs with that. In keeping with the title of Cheap, most of the clothes look like a supremely tacky person’s idea of high fashion. There are a lot of animal prints, sparkly Hammer pants, neon and much more.
The performances are also great, and consistent in terms of commitment to the production. Everyone is delivering their performance at the same level, which really serves the story. Vince Petronio (doing a somewhat inexplicable Blanche Dubois/Foghorn Leghorn accent) is hilariously slimy as lawyer Lucien Lucre; and his bits with his long-suffering assistant Louise (Peggy Becker) are delightful. Rodney Witherspoon II’s Marion steals every scene he is in, and brings a delightful new injection of camp into a show that is already most of the way there. MJ Daly manages to walk the line beautifully between being the most insufferable skinflint and still being compelling to watch. Lynne Collinson’s Anselme Von Boring
Cheap is a delightful romp and true ensemble, and at only 80 minutes, it’s cheap in terms of time commitment too.
Cheap runs November 19-December 6 at Burbage Theatre co. Burbagetheatre.org.
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