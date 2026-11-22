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Cheap, now in its world premiere at Burbage Theatre Co. is a hyper-local reimagining of Moliere’s The Miser. Updated to the 1980s and relocated to Paris, Tennessee (but with Rhode Island references), this classic farce leans into the notions of greed, love and deception with hilarious results. This partnership between Burbage Theatre and Women’s Work Theatre Collective brings charm and laughs.

MJ Daly plays L’avare, an incredibly penny-pinching woman whose one true love is acquiring money. For her two children, Eli (Aaron Morris) and Cleo (Juli Parker), this means that their lives are spent waiting for mother to die so they can get their inheritances. When they both fall in love with people who have no money, they need to scheme to get enough cash to elevate their loves’ stations in life, and keep them in the style they’re accustomed to until mother dies. Of course, since this is a farce, there is a lot more double-dealing, miscommunication and misunderstandings to come, many of those perpetrated by L’avare’s seemingly loyal assistant LaFleche, played by an excellently conniving Clare Blackmer.

Anne Scurria’s capable direction keeps the unwieldy story largely on track, though it does get a bit bogged down in the first half. Thankfully, the last fifteen minutes are so laugh-out-loud funny that all is forgiven by the end. What works exceptionally well to set the tone of this production are the exceptional costumes by Sydney Hawes. Setting a short in the 80s does give costume designers a lot of opportunity to go wild, and Hawes really runs with that. In keeping with the title of Cheap, most of the clothes look like a supremely tacky person’s idea of high fashion. There are a lot of animal prints, sparkly Hammer pants, neon and much more.

The performances are also great, and consistent in terms of commitment to the production. Everyone is delivering their performance at the same level, which really serves the story. Vince Petronio (doing a somewhat inexplicable Blanche Dubois/Foghorn Leghorn accent) is hilariously slimy as lawyer Lucien Lucre; and his bits with his long-suffering assistant Louise (Peggy Becker) are delightful. Rodney Witherspoon II’s Marion steals every scene he is in, and brings a delightful new injection of camp into a show that is already most of the way there. MJ Daly manages to walk the line beautifully between being the most insufferable skinflint and still being compelling to watch. Lynne Collinson’s Anselme Von Boring

Cheap is a delightful romp and true ensemble, and at only 80 minutes, it’s cheap in terms of time commitment too.

Cheap runs November 19-December 6 at Burbage Theatre co. Burbagetheatre.org.

The race is on for the Rhode Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 12% 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 8% 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6% 5 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20% 2 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 10% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 7% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Arctic Playhouse 6% 5 A DOLL'S HOUSE Roundabout Productions 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 30% 2 Academy Players of Rhode Island 13% 3 The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River 9% 4 The Arctic Playhouse 7% 5 Jamestown Community Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Avery Canole - role of Matilda - ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jamestown Community Theatre 8% 2 Ethan Kerwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Academy Players of Rhode Island 7% 3 Andrew Vaccaro - ANASTASIA Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 6% 4 Amelia Salvadore - SPRING AWAKENING Footlights Rep 5% 5 Juliette Correia - THE LITTLE MERMAID R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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