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Burbage Theatre Co. to Present World Premiere of CHEAP This November

The production is a co-production with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative and features an ensemble of Rhode Island theatre artists.

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Burbage Theatre Co. to Present World Premiere of CHEAP This November

Burbage Theatre Co. will continue its 15th season with the world premiere of CHEAP, a new comedy by Margaret Melozzi inspired by Molière's The Miser. The production will run November 19 through December 6, 2026, at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre in Rhode Island.

Presented in partnership with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative (WWRI), the production marks the fifth collaboration between the two Rhode Island theater companies. Trinity Repertory Company member Anne Scurria will direct.

Set against the excess and greed of the 1980s, CHEAP reimagines Molière's classic farce through a contemporary theatrical lens, exploring money, love, loyalty and the lengths people will go to protect their fortunes.

At the center of the story is L'Avare, an extraordinarily miserly head of household who has carefully arranged everyone's future, provided those arrangements cost as little as possible. When the younger generation begins pursuing romantic ambitions of its own, secret engagements, competing affections and schemes for financial advantage threaten to upend the household.

Melozzi's adaptation takes considerable liberties with the original comedy, bringing the story into a new era while retaining its examination of greed and family conflict.

Created specifically for Burbage Theatre Co.'s intimate performance space and its ensemble of Rhode Island artists, the production will feature a reconfigured audience arrangement at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, bringing theatergoers closer to the action.

CHEAP will begin preview performances on November 19 and 20, with the official opening night scheduled for Saturday, November 21. The opening night performance will also feature Pay-What-You-Will admission.

The limited engagement will continue through December 6, 2026.

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