Bank Of America Makes $3 Million Investment in Trinity Rep

Bank of America, a longtime supporter of Trinity Repertory Company, recently made a $3 million commitment to support transformational capital improvements and artistic programming at the theater, which was announced at the theater's 2025 Pell Awards Gala on Tuesday.

“At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts has a decisive impact on the community,” said Kevin Tracey, president of Bank of America Rhode Island. “Trinity Rep is a vital organization that makes the arts more accessible through bold and Original Theatre and stimulating education programs. We are eager to support Trinity Rep as they make major building renovations that will keep this important cultural resource in downtown Providence providing entertainment to Rhode Islanders of all ages.”

Bank of America's gift includes $2.75 million to support the renovation and expansion of Trinity Rep's Lederer Theater Center, built in 1917. These improvements, part of the theater's Public Square Campaign, will significantly expand physical accessibility, open new spaces for public programming, and extensively upgrade its 500-seat Chace Theater. Expansion plans include the construction of a five-story addition and a new passenger elevator that will connect the historic theater's performance spaces, lobbies, production shops, offices, and studios in a way that has never been possible in the building's history. The full renovation of the Chace Theater will prioritize artistic excellence and the audience experience with the installation of a flexible seating system and new seats, allowing for configurations that support each production's vision; and an LED-equipped lighting grid, bringing opportunities for sophisticated designs with maximum energy efficiency. This initiative positions Trinity Rep as a vital center for community engagement and a leader in artistic excellence and education.

The balance of Bank of America's support will underwrite annual artistic, educational, and community engagement programming at the theater over a five-year period.

“Bank of America understands impact, and the impact of this commitment on our ability to plan for the future cannot be overstated,” said Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman. “This gift stands as a shining example to other corporations, foundations, and individuals. We encourage you to join us!”

Artistic Director Curt Columbus added, “This extraordinary commitment from Bank of America underscores the vital role Trinity Rep plays in our community. Everything we create is rooted in and inspired by the people and stories of our region. This transformative investment ensures we can continue producing locally made, community-centered art, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership in this important work.”

