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Ballet Rhode Island (Ballet RI) will bring its holiday production of The Nutcracker to Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS) in Providence, RI, December 17–27. This year's production features 98 young dancers, ages 7 to 21, performing alongside Ballet RI's professional company artists in 10 performances.

Tickets are available now at balletri.org/performances.

Nearly 50 years ago, during Festival Ballet Providence's (now Ballet RI) very first season, founders Winthrop Corey and Christine Hennessy choreographed their own Nutcracker from scratch. That leap of faith has grown into a Rhode Island holiday tradition that draws more than 15,000 fans to The VETS each year. Now in Ballet RI's 49th season, the production returns with choreography by Ballet RI Artistic Curator and Resident Choreographer Yury Yanowsky, set to Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score.

Audiences will join the character of Clara on her enchanting journey from a festive Christmas Eve celebration to the breathtaking Land of Sweets, as toy soldiers battle, snowflakes whirl, and dreams come vividly to life.

'Every year, as the curtain rises and Tchaikovsky's beautiful score fills the theater, I am reminded of the extraordinary power of this ballet,' Artistic Executive Director Kathleen Breen Combes said. 'For some, it is a cherished tradition, shared with family and friends across generations. For others, today may be their very first experience with live ballet. I love imagining the wonder in a child's eyes as the stage comes alive, perhaps sparking a love of dance that will last a lifetime.'

A Cast of Young Dancers From Across New England

Ballet RI's The Nutcracker provides the unique opportunity for young performers to share the stage with seasoned, adult professional dancers. Selected through open auditions in September, the children's cast has rehearsed weekly throughout the fall. Together, they fill 17 roles, including Clara, Fritz, Clara's Cousins, Drosselmeyer's Assistant, Party Boys and Girls, Mice, Soldiers, Cavalry, Snow Fairies, Angels, Reindeer, Lion Dancers, Fan Dancers and Polichinelles. The young performers come from communities across Southern New England and beyond, with one dancer traveling more than 100 miles from Keene, New Hampshire, to be part of the production.

'What makes The Nutcracker so special is the way it brings generations of dancers together on one stage,' said Yury Yanowsky, Ballet RI's Artistic Curator and Resident Choreographer. 'Our professional artists and young performers share in creating this magical world, and each brings something unique to the experience. As a choreographer, there is nothing more rewarding than watching these young dancers grow in confidence and artistry throughout the process. Their excitement is contagious, and I think audiences feel that joy from the moment the curtain rises.

Meet the Stars

All matinee performances of The Nutcracker include the option of a Meet the Stars post-show experience. Guests receive a special swag bag and private access to the stars of The Nutcracker moments after their final bow.

The Nutcracker 2026 Performance Schedule

Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 at 1 p.m.* and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 20 at 1 p.m.* and 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 26 at 1 p.m.* and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 27 at 1 p.m.*

*Meet the Stars add-on available

About Ballet Rhode Island

Ballet Rhode Island is Rhode Island's premier professional ballet company, captivating local, regional, and national audiences with a diverse repertoire of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary ballet. The company's mission to reimagine classical ballet as a modern, inclusive art form that reflects the rich diversity of Rhode Island's communities, is achieved through its public performance series, community engagement programs, and the School of Ballet Rhode Island.

Founded in 1978 by Christine Hennessy and Winthrop Corey, Ballet Rhode Island has undergone a remarkable transformation defined by growth, innovation, and a renewed commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement. Under the direction of former Boston Ballet Principal Dancer Kathleen Breen Combes since 2019, Ballet Rhode Island has deepened its commitment to presenting a wide-ranging repertoire, balancing groundbreaking contemporary works with timeless classical masterworks, and has prioritized accessibility, diversity, and education in meaningful new ways. With performances now staged across the region, and as the resident dance company at the United Theater in Westerly, Rhode Island, the Ballet has firmly established itself as a leading cultural force in Southern New England.

As the organization approaches its fiftieth anniversary in 2028, Ballet RI is pursuing an ambitious vision for its future: to become a nationally recognized creative force in dance, rooted in Rhode Island and helping shape what ballet can become for the next generation.

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