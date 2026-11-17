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Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

The race is on for the Raleigh Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Raleigh 20% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Theatre Raleigh 20% 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 20% 4 ONCE Burning Coal Theatre / Murphey School Auditorium 20% 5 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Theatre Raleigh 20% Best Play 1 RHINOCEROS Switch Theatre Company 33% 2 THE BOOK OF WILL The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 33% 3 THE BOYS IN THE BAND NRACT (North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre) 33% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Julian R. Decker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Theatre Raleigh 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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