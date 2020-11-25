Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Raleigh Little Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 39%

Marc De La Concha- Cape Fear Regional Theatre 19%

North Carolina Theatre Conservatory 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Betsy Graves, Broughton High School Dance Department 52%

North Carolina Dance Institute 13%

Carolina Ballet 13%

Best Ensemble

SHREK - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 18%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 15%

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 13%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Players' Retreat, Downtown Raleigh 24%

Village Draft House, Raleigh 20%

Nanas steakhouse 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Raleigh Little Theatre 24%

DPAC 22%

Cape fear regional theater 21%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 39%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 22%

North Carolina Theatre Conservatory 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Johanna Pan - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 21%

Jenny Mitchell - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 17%

Gregg Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - North Carolina Theatre - 2020 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ariana DeBose - HAIRSPRAY - North Carolina Theatre - 2011 35%

Tristan Andre Parks - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM: IN COMMUNION WITH James Baldwin - Young, Gifted, and Broke - 2019 19%

Shonica Gooden - MEMPHIS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tiffany Green - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 16%

Patrick Torres - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 16%

Eric Woodall - WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Patrick Torres - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 22%

Tia James - HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 14%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - THE WOLF - Theatre Raleigh - 2014 8%

Favorite Social Media

Cape fear regional theater 21%

RDU on Stage 20%

Raleigh Little Theatre (@RLT1936) 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 61%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Carole Goforth 30%

Mary Lynn Ingram TempleTheatreNC 8%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Liz Droessler - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 22%

Matt Fick - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 18%

Samuel Rushen - WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Moses T. Alexander Greene - POOLED: A GOSPEL MUSICAL DRAMA - Li V Mahob Productions - 2019 40%

Mike Wiley - BLOOD DONE SIGN MY NAME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2018 26%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Cape fear regional theater - 2019 9%

Performer Of The Decade

Phillip Bernard Smith - THE WHIPPING MAN - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2016 18%

Marc De La Concha - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 14%

Lauren Kennedy - MAMMA MIA - North Carolina Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 16%

WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 11%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre - 2016 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 21%

HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 18%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Theatre Raleigh - 2012 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Chris Bernier - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 18%

Dennis R. Berfield - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 18%

Miyuki Su - THE WHIPPING MAN - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2017 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Areon Mobasher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 27%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 19%

Jon Fredett - WAIT UNTIL DARK, THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 36%

Cape Fear Regional Theater 17%

Theatre Raleigh 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 22%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 21%

North Carolina Arts Council 20%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Brian Westbrook - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 17%

Ayana Washington - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 17%

Lauren Kennedy - MAMMA MIA - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Heather J. Strickland 61%

Col. (Ret) Willie Wright 18%

Greg and Roz Egan 9%

