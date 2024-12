Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; JEKYLL & HYDE at Studio 1 Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tami Kress - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 10%

Lisa 'L-Boogie' Bauford - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%

Freddie-Lee Heath - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 7%

Victoria Barnes - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 6%

Molly Hamelin - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 6%

Josh Bergasse - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Amanda Diorio - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Studio 1 6%

Freddie-Lee Heath - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 5%

Tracy Bersley - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Melanie Benz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Alli Mae Carnes - DANCE NATION - The National Women's Theatre Festival 4%

Freddie-Lee Heath - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Tyce Diorio - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Brian Shepard - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Nancy Rich - CABARET - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Tim Malboeuf - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Melissa Craib Dombrowski - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Company 2%

Alli Mae Carnes - LOOKING FOR ROBERTO CLEMENTE - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Dakari Ince - RENT - Gallery Players 2%

Merilee Nixon - THE MUSIC MAN - Orange Community Players 2%

Freddie-Lee Heath - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in the Park 2%

Nancy Rich - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Gigi Juras - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

Tristan Andre - 1940’S RADIO HOUR - Theatre Raleigh 1%

Nikki Long - ELF THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ayana Washington - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 15%

Sarah Berryhill - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 10%

Sharon Hopper - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 8%

Heather Leonard & Jeannie Proctor - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 8%

Alejo Vietti - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Mark D. Sorensen - JANE EYRE - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Lisa Hess - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Company 5%

Tracey Iliffe - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 5%

Jenny Mitchell - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 5%

Jenny Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

Yvonne Anderson - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 4%

Mark D. Sorensen - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Mark D. Sorensen - 1940’S RADIO HOUR - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Sarah Berryhill - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 3%

Yvonne Anderson - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Sarah Berryhill - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Studio 1 2%

Kishara McKnight - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Denise Schumaker - DANCE NATION - The National Women's Theatre Festival 2%

Elsbeth McClanahan - MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Sharon Hopper - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Persephone Adams - THE MUSIC MAN - Orange Community Players 1%

Denise Schumaker - GRAND HORIZONS - Honest Pint Theatre Co. 1%

Jenny Mitchell - TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

Bull Durham - Theatre Raleigh 16%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 13%

CABARET - The Justice Theater Project 13%

KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 11%

RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 8%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Henderson Rec Players 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 8%

DANCE NATION - The National Women's Theatre Festival 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in the Park 7%

1940’S RADIO HOUR - Theatre Raleigh 5%

ENVISION: THE NEXT CHAPTER - ShaLeigh Dance Works 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Bonnie Webster - BRIGADOON - Cary Players 10%

Tami Kress - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 10%

Mark Hopper - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 10%

Suzanne Agins - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Mary Kate Burke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Megan McGinnis - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Amy Spanger - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Mike McGee - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 4%

Tina Morris-Anderson - MAHALIA - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

Tami Kress - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Studio 1 3%

Susannah Hough - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Wayne Leonard - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 3%

Jesse Gephart - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Melissa Craib Dombrowski - SPITFIRE GRILL - Stone Soup Theatre Company 3%

Marc Bruni - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Timothy E. Locklear - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Nancy Rich - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Kathryn Hunter-Williams - NO FEAR AND BLUES LONG GONE: NINA SIMONE - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Julia Murney - 1940’S RADIO HOUR - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Tim Brown - DOGFIGHT - Studio 1 2%

Barbette Hunter - LOOKING FOR ROBERTO CLEMENTE - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Kathleen Rudolph - NATE THE GREAT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Nancy Rich - CABARET - The Justice Theater Project 1%

R David Boss Jr - THE MUSIC MAN - Orange Community Players 1%

Francesca Zambello - THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - NC Opera 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tami Kress - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1 15%

Tim Seib - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 10%

Landon Henry - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 7%

Izzy Kress - TECH - Studio 1 7%

Dustin Britt - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 7%

Aurelia Belfield - BARBECUE - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Lauren Sale - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Vault Theatre 5%

Amelia Lumpkin - CHICKEN & BISCUTS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 5%

Mark Armstrong - THE FATHER - Studio 1 4%

Brian Westbrook - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McGregor Hall 4%

Sean A. Brosnahan - MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

Jamal Farrar - FENCES - Pure Life Theatre 4%

Ira David Wood - HENRY V - Theatre in the Park 4%

Jade King Carroll - FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 3%

Serena Ebhardt - NATIVE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

Susannah Hough - GRAND HORIZONS - Honest Pint Theatre Co. 3%

Courtney Lowe - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - High Point Community Theater 2%

Kenneth Hinton - TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Ruth Berry - HITCHCOCK BLONDE - Brave New Classics 2%

Terra Hodge - ALL SMILES - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Michelle Murray Wells - A KID LIKE JAKE - Vixen Theatre Company 1%

Linda T. Carlson - THE GIRL OF THE GOLDEN WEST - NC Opera 0%



Best Ensemble

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%

FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%

BRIGADOON - Cary Players 7%

JANE EYRE - Theatre Raleigh 7%

RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 4%

SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 4%

BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 3%

CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Company 3%

EX BOYFRIENDS - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 2%

LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Park 2%

1940’S RADIO HOUR - Theatre Raleigh 2%

THE FATHER - Studio 1 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 2%

BARBECUE - Theatre Raleigh 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Orange Community Players 1%

RENT - Gallery Players 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McGregor Hall 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Al Soulier - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 13%

Ryan Norris - BRIGADOON - Cary Players 9%

Jeremy Diamond - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Andrew Garvis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Elizabeth M. Stewart - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Kylee Elrod - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 7%

Carl Barnwell - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Matt Nowell - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 5%

Teresa Johnson - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 4%

Al Soulier - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 4%

Benjamin Bosch - FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 3%

Jess Klein - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 3%

Becca and Curtis Teague - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 3%

Matt Nowell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Kiahana Toomer - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Paul Marsland - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Paul Marsland - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Matt Nowell - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Erin Bell - DANCE NATION - The National Women's Theatre Festival 2%

Brownyn White - MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Cory Arnold - TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Al Soulier - THEATRE NOW - Studio 1 1%

David Navalinksy - NO FEAR AND BLUES LONG GONE: NINA SIMONE - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Robert Wierzel - THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - NC Opera 1%

Joel Soren - GRAND HORIZONS - Honest Pint Theatre Co. 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mark Hopper - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 10%

Meredith Gornto - JEKYLL & HYDE - Studio 1 9%

James Clark Jr. - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Andy Collopy - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 8%

James Clark Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Mary Kathryn Walston - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 6%

Blake Moran - DOGFIGHT - Studio 1 5%

Chris Tilley - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 5%

Alex Baker - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 5%

Kevin Lawson - 1940’S RADIO HOUR - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Josh Kight - BULL DURHAM, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Company 3%

McCrae Hardy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

James Clark Jr. - SISTER ACT - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Scooter Mistretta - THE MUSIC MAN - Orange Community Players 3%

Matt Castle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Craig Johnson - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Diane Petteway - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in the Park 2%

Mark Hopper - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Mary Kathryn Walston - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Andrew Bourgoin - ELF THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Katherine Anderson - CINDERELLA 39 - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - SPITFIRE GRILL - Stone Soup Theatre Company 1%

Darylene Hecht - NATE THE GREAT - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Jakob Lehmann - THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - NC Opera 1%



Best Musical

JEKYLL & HYDE - Studio 1 9%

JANE EYRE - Theatre Raleigh 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 7%

FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

MAHALIA - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 5%

BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 4%

TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Henderson Rec Players 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in the Park 2%

CABARET - The Justice Theater Project 2%

SPITFIRE GRILL - Stone Soup Theatre Company 2%

RENT - Gallery Players 2%

1940’S RADIO HOUR - Theatre Raleigh 2%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - McGregor Hall 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Willy Fisher - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 8%

Adam M. Miller - BRIGADOON - Cary Players 8%

Julie Benko - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Josiah Thomas Randolph - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 5%

Kela Quick Jones - MAHALIA - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 5%

Alessandra Antonelli - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 5%

Joshua Glasscock - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 5%

Caleb Rivera - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 4%

Samantha Parada - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Kelley Keats - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 3%

Carmen Cusack - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Allie Mondol - JEKYLL & HYDE - Studio 1 3%

Brady Bowman - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Company 2%

Nicky Taylor - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Aaron Summey - RENT - Gallery Players 2%

Brian Westbrook - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Victoria Mesa - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Brian Westbrook - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Zachary Zahand - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Bridget Patterson - CABARET - The Justice Theater Project 2%

Nik Walker - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Michael Blake - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Oren Bailey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 1%

Ian Fairlee - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 1%

Krystin Bailey - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Natalie Griffin - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1 10%

Bonnie Webster - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEIN' EARNEST - Fuquay-Varina Arts Center 7%

Jalen McKoy - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Vault Theatre 6%

Nicky Taylor - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 6%

Maeve Sapp - TECH - Studio 1 4%

Morgan McFalls - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Eric Woodall - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Jenny latimer - BARBEQUE - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Jake Bryant - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

Arin Dickson - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 3%

David Keats - TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Yolanda Rabun - NO FEAR AND BLUES LONG GONE: NINA SIMONE - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Parry Wilvers - THE FATHER - Studio 1 2%

Laura J. Parker - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Aya Wallace - TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Heinley Gaspard - FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 2%

Joel Leonard - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 2%

Dustin Britt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McGregor Hall 2%

Angela Pierce - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Alex Craske - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Studio 1 2%

Dani Coan - EX-BOYFRIENDS - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

Nathan Sebens - SWORD OF PEACE - Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 2%

Dani Coan - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Theatre in the Park 2%

J. Mardrice Henderson - NATIVE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Ryan Brock - MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%



Best Play

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1 14%

SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 8%

THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 8%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 8%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Studio 1 6%

BARBECUE - Theatre Raleigh 5%

FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 4%

THE FATHER - Studio 1 4%

GRAND HORIZONS - Honest Pint Theatre Co. 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Fuquay-Varina Arts Center 4%

SWORD OF PEACE - Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 3%

EX-BOYFRIENDS - Burning Coal Theatre Company 3%

MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

NATIVE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 3%

ALL SMILES - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - High Point Community Theater 2%

HITCHCOCK BLONDE - Brave New Classics 2%

FENCES - Pure Life Theatre 2%

DANCE NATION - The National Women's Theatre Festival 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

HYMN - Burning Coal 2%

FENCES - Pure Life Theatre 2%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 1%

THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - TheatreFEST 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - North Carolina Opera 34%

LA TRAVIATA - North Carolina Opera 26%

THE GIRL OF THE GOLDEN WEST - North Carolina Opera 25%

AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Paradox Opera 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Teague - JEKYLL & HYDE - THE MUSICAL - Studio 1 15%

Kylee Elrod - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 11%

Arthur Jolin - BRIGADOON - Cary Players 10%

Daniel Allen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%

Rodrigo Escalante - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Elizabeth Newton - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Matt Nowell - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Derek McLane, Assoc. Ben Fancy - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Becca Teague - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 4%

Becca Fowler - TICK TICK BOOM - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Dennis Berfield - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Shannon Clark - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Jan Chambers - FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 3%

Natalie Wilson Schorr - THE FATHER - Studio 1 3%

Ben Fancy - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Michael Anderson - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Sonya Leigh Drum - MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Michael Anderson - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Jeff Nugent - A KID LIKE JAKE - Vixen Theatre Company 1%

Jayme Mellema - THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - TheatreFEST 1%

Kylee Elrod - NATE THE GREAT - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Coulbourn - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 16%

Brandon Reed - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 14%

Eric Alexander Collins - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Matt Nowell - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 8%

Eric Alexander Collins - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Kristen Sinnett - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 6%

Juan Isler - CABARET - The Justice Theater Project 4%

Derek A. Graham - FAT HAM - Playmakers Reperatory Company 4%

Matt Nowell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Matthew Hager - DANCE NATION - The National Women's Theatre Festival 3%

Todd Houseknecht - KINKY BOOTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Eric Alexander Collins - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 3%

John Maruca - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Todd Houseknecht - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

Wil Coulbourn - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 3%

Todd Houseknecht - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

Matt Nowell & Amelia Riggs - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Patrick Gagnier - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Wil Coulbourn - THEATRE NOW - Studio 1 2%

Michael Betts - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 1%

Lizzy Andrews - MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Melody Rourk - NATE THE GREAT - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Sean Loepp - LA TRAVIATA - NC Opera 1%

Robyn Warfield - THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - TheatreFEST 1%

Sean Loepp - THE GIRL OF THE GOLDEN WEST - NC Opera 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Casey Erklin - BRIGADOON - Cary Players 7%

Alessandra Antonelli - SISTER ACT - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Cassie Gabe - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 5%

Mark Gould - JEKYLL & HYDE - Studio 1 5%

Aida Manie - JANE EYRE - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Charlie Turner - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Amber Dawn French - FOOTLOOSE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Scooter Mistretta - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1 4%

Susan Shank - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 4%

Ella Frederickson - JANE EYRE, THE MUSICAL (CHAMBER VERSION) - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Shelby Barros - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Ellie Barone - TICK TICK BOOM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Jennifer Soulier - DOGFIGHT! - Studio 1 2%

Rachel Lind - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Zachary Schultz - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Karen Leigh Allen - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall 2%

Jordan Hankerson - CINDERELLA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Galbraith - CABARET - The Justice Theater Project 2%

Josh Rogers - LUCKY STIFF - Studio 1 2%

Mickey Reed - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Company 2%

David Henderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Skye Symonds - BETWEEN THE LINES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Anne Scaramuzzo - JANE EYRE - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Bridget Patterson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

John Behlmann - BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Maddie Almers - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1 14%

Barb Young - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1 9%

Timothy E Locklear - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 8%

Susan Shank - BARBECUE - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Aysia Slade - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Tim Brown - THE FATHER - Studio 1 5%

Brandi Parker - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 5%

David Henderson - BARBEQUE - Theatre Raleigh 5%

J. Ra'Chel Fowler - CHICKEN & BISCUTS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 4%

Wade Newhouse - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 3%

Clare Sherk - DANCE NATION - The National Women's Theatre Festival 2%

Rose Higgins - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 2%

Katie Milligan - EX-BOYFRIENDS - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

David Boss - THE FATHER - Studio 1 2%

Krystal Nicole Watts - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Phillip Solano - MISERY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Kevin Aponte - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Lisa Cordileone - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Paul Baxter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Studio 1 2%

Reed Lancaster - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Kelly Lumpkin - TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

George Jack - HITCHCOCK BLONDE - Brave New Classics 1%

Dustin Britt - THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - TheatreFEST 1%

Terri Crymes - TROUBLE IN MIND - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Dustin Britt - SEEING LIGHT - OdysseyStage 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1 19%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 15%

BE REAL MACY WEAVER - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Center Theatre Company 11%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Vault Theatre 10%

TECH - Studio 1 8%

OUR TOWN (MULTI-LINGUAL) - Raleigh Little Theatre 7%

NATE THE GREAT - Raleigh Little Theatre 6%

LOOKING FOR ROBERTO CLEMENTE - Raleigh Little Theatre 5%

ALL SMILES - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

AESOPS FABLES - Bright Star Touring Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Studio 1 18%

Raleigh Little Theatre 14%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 14%

Theatre Raleigh 11%

North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre 11%

McGregor Hall 8%

Playmakers Reperatory Company 3%

Vault Theatre 3%

Theatre in the Park 3%

Stone Soup Theatre 3%

Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

The Justice Theater Project 2%

Vixen Theatre Company 2%

North Carolina Theatre 2%

Snow Camp Outdoor Theater 1%

Center Theater Company 1%

Orange Community Players 1%

Sweet Tea Shakespeare 1%

The National Women's Theatre Festival 1%

Brave New Classics 1%

Summerfield Stage Company 0%

OdysseyStage 0%

Honest Pint Theatre Co. 0%

North Carolina Opera 0



Comments

