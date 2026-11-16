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Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has announced the naming rights for the Wilde Cat Club were secured by a $2 million gift given by Ronnie, Cyndi, and Erin McNeill.

The McNeill Wilde Cat Club will be a new venue in the former City Hall side of Thalian Hall, which will serve as a live performance space with a rotating stage, in addition to a coffee shop and martini bar.

The McNeill's naming rights gift has matched the largest private gift ever received by Thalian Hall in its 168-year history, a mark set earlier this year with the naming of the Howard Stein Hippodrome.

'The McNeill Wilde Cat Club will be a convivial space with an interior aesthetic harkening back to the art deco era of the building. There will be 100 portraits of famous persons who have appeared at Thalian Hall throughout her history, and an art deco ceiling mural generously named by REV Federal Credit Union,' says Shane Fernando, Thalian Hall CEO. 'We are so grateful to the McNeill's for this generational gift which will breathe fresh life into a one-of-a-kind venue.'

The McNeill Wilde Cat Club honors two prominent artists who appeared at Thalian Hall: Oscar Wilde and Wilmington Native Caterina Jarboro.

Thalian Hall's Capital Campaign has raised $11.25 million to date of its $25 million goal. The Transformation of Thalian Hall marks the largest collective changes to the iconic building since the cornerstone was laid in 1855.

Construction is expected to be completed by Q2 of 2028.

For more information, visit ThalianHall.org/future.

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