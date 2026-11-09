THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Elton John Tribute Returns to Tanger Center August 2027

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The Rocket Man Show, a tribute to Elton John, returns to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, August 13, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

The year is 1974. Witness the meteoric rise of The Rocket Man with Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John's official stunt & body double as featured in the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour.

Chosen by Elton himself, Rus pilots a night of greatest hits, while slamming the piano & wearing Elton's actual personally owned & stage worn costumes from the 1970's.

Rus' portrayal has been described as 'Amazing' by Jimmy Fallon & 'Phenomenal' by Queen's Adam Lambert. The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see tickets in town & is perhaps summed up best by 'All About That Bass' megastar Meghan Trainor who claims 'You IS Elton!'

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