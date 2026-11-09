My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Elton John Tribute Returns to Tanger Center August 2027
Rus Anderson, who performed as Elton John's stunt and body double on the FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD world tour, stars in the production.
The Rocket Man Show, a tribute to Elton John, returns to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, August 13, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
The year is 1974. Witness the meteoric rise of The Rocket Man with Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John's official stunt & body double as featured in the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour.
Chosen by Elton himself, Rus pilots a night of greatest hits, while slamming the piano & wearing Elton's actual personally owned & stage worn costumes from the 1970's.
Rus' portrayal has been described as 'Amazing' by Jimmy Fallon & 'Phenomenal' by Queen's Adam Lambert. The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see tickets in town & is perhaps summed up best by 'All About That Bass' megastar Meghan Trainor who claims 'You IS Elton!'
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