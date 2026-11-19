NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tickets are now on sale for Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which will play DPAC in the Triangle from May 26 through June 6 as part of Broadway at DPAC.

The current North American touring company is led by Isaiah Bailey in the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera'. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine Daaé', Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul', Midori Marsh as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', William Thomas Evans as 'Monsieur Firmin', Carrington Vilmont as 'Monsieur André', Lisa Vroman as 'Madame Giry', Christopher Bozeka as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Melo Ludwig as 'Meg Giry', and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as 'Christine Daaé' at certain performances.

Now entering its 40th year in London's West End, The Phantom of the Opera has been seen by 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories, and 23 languages since its premiere in 1986. Lloyd Webber's score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the title song.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano who attracts the attention of a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House, The Phantom becomes Christine's mentor and develops an obsession with her.

When Christine reunites with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now a patron of the Opera House, she finds herself caught between the two men. The Phantom's growing obsession with Christine leads to a series of events driven by jealousy, love, and revenge.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, is one of the most successful musicals in history. The original London production is now the second longest-running musical in West End history.

The musical opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince, and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. On January 9, 2006, it became the longest-running show in Broadway history, surpassing Lloyd Webber's CATS. The Broadway production ran for nearly 13,981 performances, was seen by 20 million people, and grossed more than $1.4 billion before closing on April 16, 2023, after 35 years.

There have been three U.S. national tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for nearly 10 years, with 3,902 performances attended by 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour ran for 8.5 years, playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour ran for 18 years, with 7,284 performances attended by 16.7 million people.

Combined, the three national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities over 36.5 years, totaling more than 14,500 performances and reaching 31 million people. The Phantom of the Opera holds the record as the longest-running touring show in U.S. history.

The race is on for the Raleigh Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HAIRSPRAY Raleigh Little Theatre 18% 2 DISNEY'S FROZEN Studio 1 11% 3 COMMITTED: THE MUSICAL Fabulodge Productions 10% 4 NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 9% 5 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stone Soup Theatre Company 7% Best Play 1 PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Studio 1 18% 2 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Stone Soup Theatre Company 13% 3 THE BOYS IN THE BAND NRACT (North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre) 12% 4 THE HOBBIT Raleigh Little Theatre 9% 5 WITCH Raleigh Little Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Raleigh Little Theatre 20% 2 Studio 1 16% 3 Theatre Raleigh 13% 4 Stone Soup Theatre Company 8% 5 Paradox Opera 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alysse Miller - HAIRSPRAY Raleigh Little Theatre 12% 2 Caleb Rivera - DISNEY'S FROZEN Studio 1 10% 3 Reid Bowman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stone Soup Theatre Company 7% 4 Averi Zimmermann - COMMITTED: THE MUSICAL Fabulodge Productions 6% 5 Kelley Keats - NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming