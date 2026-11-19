In this Artist Exploration, Broadway veteran and MTCA Coach Betsy Morgan and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: Betsy’s unique college audition experience. Her career and approach to the work. How she has grown into the person and performer she is today.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tickets Now On Sale for DPAC Engagement
Performances will run May 26–June 6.
Tickets are now on sale for Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which will play DPAC in the Triangle from May 26 through June 6 as part of Broadway at DPAC.
The current North American touring company is led by Isaiah Bailey in the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera'. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine Daaé', Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul', Midori Marsh as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', William Thomas Evans as 'Monsieur Firmin', Carrington Vilmont as 'Monsieur André', Lisa Vroman as 'Madame Giry', Christopher Bozeka as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Melo Ludwig as 'Meg Giry', and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as 'Christine Daaé' at certain performances.
Now entering its 40th year in London's West End, The Phantom of the Opera has been seen by 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories, and 23 languages since its premiere in 1986. Lloyd Webber's score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the title song.
The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano who attracts the attention of a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House, The Phantom becomes Christine's mentor and develops an obsession with her.
When Christine reunites with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now a patron of the Opera House, she finds herself caught between the two men. The Phantom's growing obsession with Christine leads to a series of events driven by jealousy, love, and revenge.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, is one of the most successful musicals in history. The original London production is now the second longest-running musical in West End history.
The musical opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince, and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. On January 9, 2006, it became the longest-running show in Broadway history, surpassing Lloyd Webber's CATS. The Broadway production ran for nearly 13,981 performances, was seen by 20 million people, and grossed more than $1.4 billion before closing on April 16, 2023, after 35 years.
There have been three U.S. national tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for nearly 10 years, with 3,902 performances attended by 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour ran for 8.5 years, playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour ran for 18 years, with 7,284 performances attended by 16.7 million people.
Combined, the three national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities over 36.5 years, totaling more than 14,500 performances and reaching 31 million people. The Phantom of the Opera holds the record as the longest-running touring show in U.S. history.
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The Phantom of the Opera (1925) feat. Musical Hell
"insert title card here" join us this week to talk about what can barely be considered a musical in the 1925 silent film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera starring Lon Chaney! We're joined by one of our favorite human beings Christi Esterle to talk all things Phantom!
MATT COPLEY IS BROADWAY PUNK! 🤘🎭
What happens when Broadway gets louder, heavier, and a whole lot more punk? Matt Copley is about to show us! The Michigan-based recording artist, theatrical producer, and creator behind the viral Broadway Does Punk series is taking the phenomenon from your screen to the stage for the first time ever!
Ep452 - Matt Copley: From Opera to Post-Hardcore Music
What happens when classical opera training collides head-on with aggressive post-hardcore rock? You get the viral sensation Broadway Does Punk, a project that takes iconic standards from shows like Wicked, Hamilton, Six, and The Phantom of the Opera and turns them into full-throttle rock anthems.
This week on Tea Time with Mikayla, Mikayla sits down with Peter Van Dam, Partner and Casting Director at The TRC Company, formerly Tara Rubin Casting, for a candid, thoughtful, and deeply illuminating conversation about the human side of casting.
#179 - Bradley Jaden - Stars in Les Miserables
Bradley Jaden joins Behind the Awards to chat about his 20 year run with Les Miserables and ending this tour at the iconic Radio City Music Hall. Bradley shares his early start and friendship with Sir Cameron Mackintosh and what it’s like to be in the center of a Mackintosh surprise guest appearances which took the internet by storm.
Act 79: Snowmageddon Live(featuring 2 surprise Broadway stars!)
Join Heather and Amber as they talk snow. Do you believe the show must go on? Tonight we feel like "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood" as we welcome Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer to talk all about an exciting way to help support JaniceJam with their most recent partnership with Masquerade!
Masquerade: An Immersive Phantom of the Opera Experience in New York City
In this episode of Half Hour, we unpack Masquerade, the immersive revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera now running in New York City.
Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera) on the The Aging Ingenue
In this Artist Exploration, Sara Jean Ford from Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: Showing colleges “who you are” isn’t a gimmick. Grow as an artist by letting instead of forcing.
BONUS: Masquerade NYC (feat. Juliet Antonio)
This week for an extra special bonus episode, we're joined by the Keeper of the Cheese themselves Juliet Antonio to talk about the limited run immersive Phantom of the Opera "MASQUERADE NYC" which they had the chance to see recently.
Act 68: And We Are Just Getting Started
Join Heather and Amber as they play catchup from the last few weeks of all things theater! We also talk about all of the exciting happenings this month and what's to come as the 2025-2026 season starts to heat up and the temps start to cool down.
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