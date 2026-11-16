Single Tickets on Sale For Theatre Raleigh 2027 Season

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Single tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, for Theatre Raleigh's 2027 season, an all-musical lineup that opens in February with the U.S. premiere of 'The Third Man,' directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sir Trevor Nunn.

Nunn, whose landmark career spans Broadway, London's West End and the Royal Shakespeare Company, directed the original productions of 'Cats,' 'Les Miserables' and 'Sunset Boulevard.' 'The Third Man,' a film noir musical based on Graham Greene's 1949 classic, was developed by the original creative team behind 'Sunset Boulevard' and premiered at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2023. The Theatre Raleigh production, running Feb. 12-28, is a developmental production of the musical's American premiere.

Beyond 'The Third Man,' the 2027 season brings four more Tony Award-winning musicals to Raleigh: 'Rent,' 'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations' and 'Les Miserables.'

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company known for high-caliber musicals, dramas and concert series featuring top talent. Kennedy Brady, a co-producer of Broadway shows including 'Titanique' and [the upcoming] 'Galileo,' and Producing Artistic Director Eric Woodall have brought acclaimed stage and screen performers to Theatre Raleigh productions, including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Stephanie J. Block, Kim Zimmer and Norbert Leo Butz. That tradition continues in 2027.

'The Third Man'

Feb. 12-28, 2027

The U.S. premiere of 'The Third Man' is a gripping stage adaptation of the classic film noir, set in post-World War II Vienna. American writer Holly Martins arrives in a city divided by occupying forces to reconnect with his old friend Harry Lime, only to learn Lime has apparently died under mysterious circumstances. As Holly investigates, he is pulled into a shadowy world of deception, black-market dealings and moral ambiguity. This stylish, suspenseful thriller explores loyalty and betrayal. The developmental production is directed by Sir Trevor Nunn, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning director of 'Les Miserables,' 'Cats' and 'Sunset Boulevard.'

'Rent'

April 7-25, 2027

Jonathan Larson's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical changed the landscape of musical theater. Set in New York City's East Village at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, 'Rent' follows a vibrant group of artists, musicians and friends as they pursue their dreams while confronting poverty, illness, addiction and the fragility of life. Powered by an electrifying rock score featuring 'Seasons of Love,' 'La Vie Boheme' and 'Take Me or Leave Me,' this groundbreaking musical inspires audiences to measure life 'in love.'

'Kimberly Akimbo'

June 2-20, 2027

Funny, poignant and utterly original, 'Kimberly Akimbo,' winner of the Tony Award for best musical, reminds us that life isn't measured by the years we have but by how fully we live them. As Kimberly navigates first love, family chaos and a rare medical condition that causes her to age rapidly, she discovers that the greatest adventures come from embracing the unexpected. Overflowing with humor, heart and hope, this musical is a joyful celebration of making every moment count.

'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

Aug. 11-29, 2027

This 2019 Tony Award-winning Broadway hit follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Bursting with electrifying choreography, dazzling harmonies and songs like 'My Girl,' 'Just My Imagination' and 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,' the musical chronicles the triumphs, trials and brotherhood behind one of the greatest groups in music history. With 42 top 10 hits and 14 No. 1 singles, 'Ain't Too Proud' celebrates the music that defined a generation and the artists who created it.

'Les Miserables'

Oct. 6-24, 2027

An undisputed masterpiece of musical theater, 'Les Miserables' has captivated audiences around the globe for more than 40 years. Winner of Tony Awards for best musical and best original score, it continues to move audiences with its timeless message: 'To love another person is to see the face of God.' This epic tale follows ex-convict Jean Valjean as he is ruthlessly pursued by Inspector Javert across 19th-century France, culminating in the 1832 Paris uprising.

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