Review: DEATH BECOMES HER at DPAC

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If there’s one thing Death Becomes Her understands, it’s how to put on a show. From its spectacular performances and jaw-dropping illusions to its dazzling costumes and elaborate sets, the national tour currently playing at DPAC delivers an evening of theatrical extravagance that’s visually impressive and an overall grand production.



Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Death Becomes Her follows Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, two longtime frenemies whose obsession with youth, beauty, and one-upping each other leads them to a mysterious potion promising eternal life. Naturally, things don’t quite go according to plan. What follows is a battle of vanity, jealousy, and revenge, where the pursuit of eternal beauty comes with some rather unexpected consequences.



Jackie Burns is an absolute star as Madeline Ashton, the self-absorbed movie star whose larger-than-life personality demands a performer with an equally commanding presence. There’s a certain irony in seeing a former Elphaba take on a role originated on Broadway by former Glinda Megan Hilty, but Burns makes the character entirely her own. She glides across the stage with effortless confidence, punctuating seemingly every moment with a perfectly placed flourish. Her performance of “Falling Apart” is a particular vocal highlight, allowing her powerhouse voice to soar, while “For the Gaze” is a delightful throwback to classic Broadway, complete with feather-clad ensemble members, quick changes, and oh so many sequins. Madeline isn’t necessarily someone you’re meant to root for, but Burns possesses the magnetism needed to make her impossible not to watch. She’s the sort of character you love to hate, and Burns understands exactly how to make that work.



Kristen Beth Williams is equally captivating as Helen Sharp, particularly following the character’s dramatic transformation. Williams is delightfully funny, with e

very perfectly timed maniacal laugh setting off another round of laughter throughout the auditorium. Her performance of “Madeline” is another standout, showcasing both her vocal talents and comedic timing. Yet she also brings a certain charm to Helen that makes it surprisingly easy to root for her, even when her intentions are anything but admirable.



As impressive as Burns and Williams are individually, the production truly comes alive whenever they share the stage. Their chemistry is electric, with a natural rapport that makes their years of rivalry entirely believable. Their voices blend beautifully, and Act Two’s “Hit Me” is an absolute highlight, bringing their ongoing feud to a hilarious peak. It’s a welcome treat to see a major musical so firmly centered around two powerhouse female performers, and Burns and Williams make the most of every opportunity.





Nasia Thomas makes an equally memorable impression as Viola Van Horn, kicking off the production with a bang in “If You Want Perfection.” Accompanied by an exceptionally talented ensemble, Thomas immediately establishes the show’s extravagant tone with a performance full of poise, attitude, and commanding vocals. She possesses exactly the kind of presence the mysterious Viola requires, making every moment she spends onstage feel like an event.



Ken Marino makes his stage debut as Ernest Menville, the fumbling fiancé turned stolen husband caught between Madeline and Helen, and what a debut it is. Marino proves himself a natural fit for the production’s heightened comedy, with every verbal stumble and exasperated reaction perfectly timed to earn another laugh. His performance of “The Plan” is a particular highlight, giving him an opportunity to showcase his comedic talents in a number that plays perfectly to his strengths.



Beyond the performances, the production’s visual presentation is nothing short of extraordinary. Derek McLane’s scenic design creates a world of Hollywood glamour and gothic elegance, with elaborate sets that provide a fitting backdrop for Madeline and Helen’s increasingly chaotic lives. Paul Tazewell’s costume design is a particular triumph, filled with glitz and glam, and gowns that send sparkles throughout the theatre. The sheer detail and opulence are a delight to see. Justin Townsend’s lighting design complements the visual presentation beautifully, shifting between vibrant colors and dramatic contrasts that establish the mood of each scene. Together, the scenery, costumes, and lighting create a world that feels every bit as extravagant as the characters inhabiting it.



Tim Clothier’s illusions are among the evening’s greatest highlights. Following Madeline and Helen’s encounters with the mysterious potion, the production delivers a series of genuinely astonishing effects that had the audience gasping in awe. There’s something particularly thrilling about watching these seemingly impossible moments unfold right before your eyes, and I found myself eagerly anticipating what the creative team would attempt next. The illusions are a wonderful reminder of the unique magic that live theatre can create.



Christopher Gattelli’s direction and choreography keep the evening moving with infectious energy, finding plenty of opportunities for physical comedy while giving the talented ensemble room to shine. The elaborate production numbers are executed with remarkable precision, adding another layer of theatrical flair to the proceedings.



Having never seen the original film, I approached Death Becomes Her without the nostalgia that undoubtedly accompanies it for many audience members. While the story itself didn’t completely win me over, I found plenty to enjoy in the remarkable performances, dazzling production design, and moments of theatrical magic that left me wondering how on earth they pulled them off. Fans of the film will likely appreciate seeing these characters brought to life onstage, while newcomers can enjoy the spectacle without any familiarity with the source material. For me, it was an evening where the talent onstage and the creativity behind the scenes ultimately left a greater impression than the material itself.





Death Becomes Her runs at DPAC through November 15.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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