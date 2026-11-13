Photos: The Justice Theater Project to Stage Bess Wohl's CONTINUITY in Raleigh

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The Justice Theater Project continues its 2026–27 'Outside the Lines' season with Continuity by Bess Wohl, running November 13–22, 2026. Directed by Bonnie Webster, the dark comedy follows a film crew on a New Mexico desert set racing to finish a climate-change blockbuster before they lose the light. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the company's plans to stage Wohl's climate comedy.

A sheet of fake ice sits in the desert. A director wants her movie to wake the world up to a warming planet. But Hollywood money, actor egos, and a melting set keep getting in the way. Told in six takes of the same floundering scene, Continuity asks how anyone keeps going when hope feels as fictional as a Hollywood ending — and, between takes, managing with the big issues like, are these paninis keto?

Wohl is one of the most celebrated American Playwrights working today. Her play Liberation won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and, in June, the Tony Award for Best Play. Continuity premiered Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2019, directed by Rachel Chavkin, after being commissioned with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation's program for plays about science and technology.

'Continuity is darkly funny and incredibly relevant, but it also has a lot of heart. I think audiences will laugh, connect with these characters, and leave thinking about what we owe one another—and what we owe this world,' says director Bonnie Webster.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features Callie Banholzer, Jon Parker Douglas, Naiya Alexis, Wade Newhouse, Laurel Ullman, David McEwen, Brenda Bailey, Max Vincent, and Kevin Aponte. The creative team includes:

Stage Manager: Brenda Bailey

Assistant Stage Manager: Max Vincent

Set Designer: Jim Azarelo

Sound Designer: Juliana Valente

Lighting Designer: Julianna Babcock

Costume Designer: Ruth Berry

Intimacy & Fight Choreography: Katrina C. Tarson

Single and Pick-Three tickets are on sale now. Visit https://www.thejusticetheaterproject.org/season-2627 for more information.

About Bess Wohl

Bess Wohl is an American playwright and screenwriter. Her play Liberation won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play, making her the first American woman to win that Tony since Wendy Wasserstein in 1989. Her other plays include Small Mouth Sounds, Grand Horizons (Tony nomination, 2020), Camp Siegfried, Make Believe, American Hero and Barcelona.

About The Justice Theater Project

The Justice Theater Project produces compelling theater experiences that create community dialogue and give voice to social concerns. It began in 2004, when community members at the Catholic Community of St. Francis of Assisi staged A Lesson Before Dying to advocate for people facing the death penalty; one performance became a local tour and then an independent company. Based in Raleigh, the company pairs each production with outreach, education and advocacy. Its 2026–27 season, 'Outside the Lines,' also includes The Courtroom, The African Company Presents Richard III, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde and Head Over Heels. Learn more at thejusticetheaterproject.org.

The Justice Theater Project is funded in part by the City of Raleigh, The Raleigh Arts Commission, and is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County.



Jon Parker Douglas, Wade Newhouse, and Laurel Ullman. Photo credit Matara Hitchcock.

Naiya Alexis and Jon Parker Douglas. Photo credit Matara Hitchcock.

Naiya Alexis, Callie Banholzer, Jon Parker Douglas, and Laurel Ullman. Photo credit Lauren Van Hemert.

Naiya Alexis, Callie Banholzer, and Jon Parker Douglas. Photo credit Matara Hitchcock.

Naiya Alexis, Jon Parker Douglas, Wade Newhouse, and Kevin Aponte. Photo credit Matara Hitchcock.

Callie Banholzer and Jon Parker Douglas. Photo credit Lauren Van Hemert.

Callie Banholzer and Jon Parker Douglas. Photo credit Lauren Van Hemert.

Wade Newhouse and Laurel Ullman. Photo credit Lauren Van Hemert.

Kevin Aponte. Photo credit Lauren Van Hemert.

David McEwen. Photo credit Matara Hitchcock.

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