Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Coming Back for Me by Amy da Luz
Mettlesome Theatre (9/08-9/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|World Premier: Ona
Burning Coal Theatre (9/14-9/17) CAST
|Pam Tillis
Wilson Center (10/14-10/14)
|Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
|12 Angry Jurors
The Justice Theater Project (10/13-10/29)
|Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
|Little Shop of Horrors
John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater (11/10-11/12)
|Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy
Wilson Center (9/17-9/17)
|A Little night Music
Burning Coal Theatre Company (4/04-4/21)
|Alice Cooper
Wilson Center (10/05-10/05)
