Max McLean to Star in C.S. LEWIS ON STAGE: FURTHER UP & FURTHER IN at Tanger Center

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From Fellowship for Performing Arts, the producers of The Screwtape Letters, and starring award-winning actor Max McLean, comes a dazzling yet intimate theatrical experience that will take audiences Further Up & Further In to the heart and mind of C.S. Lewis, the creator of The Chronicles of Narnia.

C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In plays for one night only, Tuesday, February 9, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

McLean's tour de force performance captures Lewis' magnetic personality, astonishing eloquence, and self-deprecating wit to create an onstage experience venturing deep into the soul of one of the most influential thinkers of the past century.

'When Lewis moved from vigorous debunker to believer, it wasn't obvious he would become the most influential Christian writer of the past hundred years,' said McLean, who also wrote the script.

Using Lewis' own words, this multimedia, theatrical event explores:

Why the BBC gave him a huge audience to deliver wartime talks that would become Mere Christianity.

How the rise of Hitler influenced the writing of The Screwtape Letters.

How his profound insights on the divinity of Christ, prayer, heaven, and the Second Coming influenced The Chronicles of Narnia.

Audience reaction has been overwhelmingly positive – 'Completely engaged!' 'Made me understand Lewis better.' 'I felt like I was in the room with Lewis!' 'A fabulous production! Inspiring and memorable!'

The award-winning creative team includes Kelly Tighe, set design (National Tour, Cats), John Gromada, original score (Broadway, Tony Nomination, The Trip to Bountiful), Harry Feiner, projection design (Off Broadway, Paradise Lost) and Geoffrey Fishburn, lighting design (Off Broadway, Martin Luther on Trial), with the original direction of Ken Denison (The Lion King, associate producer).

Visit FPAtheatre.com for additional stops in the C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In 2027 tour.

Founded by Artistic Director Max McLean, Fellowship for Performing Arts is a New York City-based production company whose mission is to create theatre and film from a Christian worldview to engage a diverse audience. It produces coast-to-coast tours in both major performing arts venues and university theatres. McLean is a recipient of the C.S. Lewis Foundation Award for his lifetime contributions in Faith and Dramatic Arts.

FPA also produced the hit film The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis, which is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube, as well as to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray.

For more information, visit FPAtheatre.com.

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