"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Larry David Will Come to DPAC in February
Cazzie David will moderate the retrospective discussion of Larry David's career, including his work on SEINFELD and CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.
Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld and creator and star of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, will bring A Conversation with Larry David to DPAC in Durham on February 21, 2027. The special live event will feature his daughter, writer and filmmaker Cazzie David, as moderator.
The performance is part of a newly announced six-city tour following Larry and Cazzie's sold-out September 24 event at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.
Moderated by Cazzie, the evening will feature a retrospective discussion spanning Larry's early stand-up years, his time on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and everything in between. The event offers audiences a chance to hear from one of comedy's most influential voices in a live, onstage conversation with his daughter.
Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM local time through Friday, November 20 at 9 AM local time with the code PRETTYGOOD. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 20 at 10 AM local time. VIP packages will be available. The event is for ages 16 and older.
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