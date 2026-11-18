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Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld and creator and star of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, will bring A Conversation with Larry David to DPAC in Durham on February 21, 2027. The special live event will feature his daughter, writer and filmmaker Cazzie David, as moderator.

The performance is part of a newly announced six-city tour following Larry and Cazzie's sold-out September 24 event at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

Moderated by Cazzie, the evening will feature a retrospective discussion spanning Larry's early stand-up years, his time on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and everything in between. The event offers audiences a chance to hear from one of comedy's most influential voices in a live, onstage conversation with his daughter.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM local time through Friday, November 20 at 9 AM local time with the code PRETTYGOOD. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 20 at 10 AM local time. VIP packages will be available. The event is for ages 16 and older.

The race is on for the Raleigh Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 21% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stone Soup Theatre Company 15% 3 HAIRSPRAY Raleigh Little Theatre 15% 4 A GIRL CALLED TINY Blue Box Theatre Company 6% 5 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Raleigh 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Stone Soup Theatre Company 18% 2 CLUE Raleigh Little Theatre 13% 3 THE BOYS IN THE BAND NRACT (North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre) 8% 4 MACBETH PlayMakers Repertory Company 8% 5 EVERY BRILLIANT THING Stone Soup Theatre Company 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Paradox Opera 21% 2 Stone Soup Theatre Company 15% 3 Raleigh Little Theatre 14% 4 Theatre Raleigh 9% 5 Blue Box Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alysse Miller - HAIRSPRAY Raleigh Little Theatre 14% 2 Kelley Keats - NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 14% 3 Reid Bowman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stone Soup Theatre Company 14% 4 Bradley McBride - NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 10% 5 Akili Gathers - A GIRL CALLED TINY Blue Box Theatre Company 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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