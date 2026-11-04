ELVIS: IN PERSON STARRING Matt Stone to Play Marietta Center in November

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On November 15, Stone brings the most highly acclaimed Elvis tribute concert in the country, ELVIS: In person starring Matt Stone, to Fletcher Opera Theater at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. This full-scale concert production is dedicated to recreating the excitement of Elvis Presley's legendary live performances with remarkable historical accuracy.

For Stone, Elvis isn't nostalgia. It's a legend worth remembering and bringing to new audiences all across the world.

What began as childhood fascination grew into years of studying original concert recordings, stage movements, orchestral arrangements, costumes, and vintage equipment— all to show the world what a real Elvis concert was like, nearly fifty years after the real King's passing.

The commitment has earned Stone recognition from Graceland and the Elvis Presley Estate, interviews on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio, and praise from people who knew Elvis personally. Elvis' stepbrother, Billy Stanley, famously remarked, 'When I close my eyes, that's Elvis. The only person I've ever heard sing like that was my brother.'

As younger generations continue rediscovering vinyl records, classic films, vintage fashion, and analog experiences, Stone believes live music from another era deserves the same revival.

'If you would've said five years ago that there'd be not only one, but three major motion pictures starring and directed by Hollywood A-listers about Elvis Presley, most people would've said you're crazy,' said Stone. 'But I've always been a believer that this resurgence would happen. Elvis is dominating culture now more than at any other point over the past 50 years, and my tour schedule is proof of that.'

His production isn't simply a collection of Elvis hits. It's an unforgettable night in a Las Vegas showroom—complete with the energy, musicianship, and larger-than-life stage presence that made Elvis one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

When ELVIS: In Person arrives in Raleigh, audiences won't just hear the music. They'll experience a piece of entertainment history through the eyes of someone who wasn't alive to see it—but has dedicated his young life to making sure it isn't forgotten.

ELVIS: In Person starring Matt Stone

Fletcher Opera Theater at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

Raleigh, NC | November 15

Tickets are available now

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