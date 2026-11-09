My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Bryce Crawford to Bring NOT YOUR AVERAGE JESUS TOUR to Tanger Center in April
Crawford will visit 25 cities, with stops at Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa, Nashville and Los Angeles.
Bryce Crawford, Christian evangelist and host of The Bryce Crawford Podcast, is moving from the streets to theaters this spring with the Not Your Average Jesus Tour, bringing his unfiltered, raw faith discussions to 25 cities across the US and Canada, including a stop at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 3. The Not Your Average Jesus Tour isn't a traditional church service — it's an immersive live gathering built around authentic truth, real community, and meeting people right where they are.
Tickets go on sale Monday, November 16 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
'We're inviting Jesus into the room on this tour,' said Crawford. 'Our hope is that people leave these nights turning to Jesus for the first time or turning back with fresh eyes.'
Whether you've walked with God for years, are wrestling with heavy questions, or are just curious, Crawford is inviting audiences across North America to experience a fresh approach to engaging with the message of Jesus. Drawing from Crawford's viral street conversations, the tour aims to inspire and equip individuals to deepen their relationship with Christ.
An exclusive pre-sale begins Thursday, November 12th, with tickets available to the public starting Monday, November 16th at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, visit bit.ly/BC27SignUp.
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