NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex hosted a groundbreaking ceremony today on the site of the expansion of Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center.

The new Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center West adds almost 300,000 square feet to the venue. It features sophisticated but versatile new spaces, including a 50,000 sq. ft. flex hall, an 18,000 sq. ft. ballroom, and 13 additional meeting rooms. The elegant 18,000 sq. ft. ballroom features warm claret tones, tasteful lighting, colorful abstract carpeting, with bronze metal mesh accenting the ceilings. This space provides versatile options for event planners who are looking for something more refined for an elevated occasion, but that can also accommodate more casual event configurations.

The new 50,000 sq. ft. flex hall will give event planners a dynamic space to create something special at their next event. Renderings of this space preview the large, panoramic windows with black-out abilities. This space can be transformed from a dinner for 3,000 people, to volleyball courts, exhibits or general sessions. From the views of downtown to the modern, yet grounded design, this space represents the unique character and energy of Raleigh.

The east and west buildings are seamlessly connected via scenic glass skybridges that connect to the west building's new Shimmer Walk, a space to view the convention center's iconic Shimmer Wall unlike ever before.

The timing of this expansion is highly strategic with downtown Raleigh also preparing to welcome a new 600 room Omni hotel. The expansion, additional hotel inventory, major improvements happening to the convention center's sister entertainment venues Red Hat Amphitheater and Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts all come together to make this the best time ever to plan an event in Raleigh.

'This expansion was thoughtfully designed with input and feedback from planners to make sure we added the right spaces they needed' said Kerry Painter, executive director of The Complex. 'We're excited to welcome all the groups who wanted to come to Raleigh but needed more space, and we're booking now so we want people to know if they've thought about Raleigh, now is the time so you can be one of the first to enjoy creating something amazing in this beautiful new space.'

The expansion is expected to be completed in 2029 and the venue is now actively booking for 2030. For more information, please visit: https://www.atlanticunionbankconventioncenter.com/expansion

ABOUT THE COMPLEX

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex ('The Complex') encompasses four city-owned and managed facilities that bring together residents, out-of-town visitors and a host of performing artists from around the country and the world.

In the heart of North Carolina's vibrant capital city, three of the four venues welcome some 1 million visitors to downtown Raleigh each year. The award-winning, 500,000-square-foot Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center is a leader in innovation, sustainability and guest experience. Next door sits the city's signature open-air music venue, Red Hat Amphitheater, with 6,000 seats and a buzzworthy schedule of musical performances.

A short walk away, the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts offers four unique theaters, seating from 150 to 2,369, and is home to resident companies Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Opera and PineCone. Beyond Downtown Raleigh, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek boasts a 20,000-person capacity amphitheater on 7 rolling green acres and regularly packs the house with big-name acts.

The race is on for the Raleigh Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HAIRSPRAY Raleigh Little Theatre 23% 2 NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 12% 3 COMMITTED: THE MUSICAL Fabulodge Productions 11% 4 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stone Soup Theatre Company 9% 5 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Raleigh 5% Best Play 1 THE BOYS IN THE BAND NRACT (North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre) 14% 2 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Stone Soup Theatre Company 13% 3 PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Studio 1 10% 4 THE HOBBIT Raleigh Little Theatre 9% 5 WITCH Raleigh Little Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Raleigh Little Theatre 23% 2 Paradox Opera 10% 3 NRACT (North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre) 9% 4 Stone Soup Theatre Company 9% 5 Theatre Raleigh 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alysse Miller - HAIRSPRAY Raleigh Little Theatre 15% 2 Reid Bowman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Stone Soup Theatre Company 9% 3 Kelley Keats - NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 8% 4 Averi Zimmermann - COMMITTED: THE MUSICAL Fabulodge Productions 8% 5 Bradley McBride - NEXT TO NORMAL Paradox Opera 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming