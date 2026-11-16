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713 Philharmonic to Stage Frankie Beverly vs. Isley Brothers Symphonic Tribute in Greensboro

The production will be performed by 713 Philharmonic, a Houston-based orchestral group, with the original artists not appearing.

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713 Philharmonic to Stage Frankie Beverly vs. Isley Brothers Symphonic Tribute in Greensboro

On Friday, January 29, 2027, at 8:00 p.m., 713 Philharmonic brings Frankie Beverly vs. Isley Brothers — A Symphonic Tribute to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Presented by Marsaw Media, LLC, the concert experience unites a 30-piece orchestra and live rhythm band, reimagining the sounds of Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers with live orchestration.

Sweeping strings, vibrant brass, and soulful rhythms will bring a fresh dimension to music that has filled dance floors, marked milestones, and become the soundtrack to countless lives. From tender ballads to irresistible grooves, the evening invites audiences to reconnect with the songs that move them—and experience them in a new way.

The 'versus' theme celebrates the distinctive sound and lasting influence of both musical legacies. Each takes its place in the spotlight for a shared celebration of soul, musicianship, and music's ability to bring people together.

Whether planning a date night, gathering friends, or treating a lifelong R&B fan, audiences can look forward to an evening where nostalgia meets the power of a live orchestra.

EVENT DETAILS

713 Philharmonic Presents: Frankie Beverly vs. Isley Brothers — A Symphonic Tribute

Friday, January 29, 2027 | 7:00 p.m.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, North Carolina

Tickets: Available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

This is a tribute production performed by 713 Philharmonic. The original artists and groups are not appearing.

ABOUT 713 PHILHARMONIC

713 Philharmonic is a Houston-based orchestral production celebrating the enduring influence of soul and R&B through live symphonic performance. Bringing together a 30-piece orchestra and live rhythm band, the production connects generations through fresh interpretations of timeless music.

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