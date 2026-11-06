Patrick Marber’s CLOSER Will Come to Teatro Variedades

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Theatergoers in Lisbon will have the opportunity to see Patrick Marber’s Closer when the play comes to Teatro Variedades from Nov. 12 through Dec. 13.

The production is directed by Ricardo Neves-Neves and performed in Portuguese. The cast features Helena Caldeira, Ivo Canelas, Sissi Martins and Vítor Silva Costa. The play follows four strangers — Dan, Alice, Anna and Larry — whose lives intersect in London as they navigate relationships, attraction, betrayal and the tension between love and truth.

Marber wrote the play, which is translated by Margarida Vale de Gato and Ivo Canelas. Rita Nunes serves as musical director, with a live ensemble featuring Ana Carolina Rodrigues on cello, Carolina Duarte and Leonardo Guedes on violin, Inês Nunes on viola, Juliana Mendonça on double bass, Mariana Godinho on harpsichord and keyboard, and Nunes on saxophone.

The creative team also includes set designer Stéphane Alberto, lighting designers Tasso Adamopoulos and Nuno Figueira, sound designer Gonçalo Carlos and sound operator Sérgio Delgado. José Leite is the assistant director, with Constança Paulo serving as second assistant director. The production is a collaboration between Teatro do Eléctrico, Cineteatro Louletano and Culturproject.

Performances are scheduled Wednesday through Friday at 9 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 9 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. The production is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older. Audio-described performances are scheduled for Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. and Nov. 29 at 4 p.m., with a stage familiarization session taking place one hour before each performance.

Tickets are available through the Teatro Variedades ticketing website, with prices starting at €13.75. Standard prices range from €13.75 for seats with reduced visibility to €20 for the stalls. Box seats cost €14, while the frisas and balcony seats are priced at €15.50. Discounts of 20% are available for audience members ages 65 and older, those under 25, people with specific needs and groups of 10 or more.

Teatro Variedades is located in Parque Mayer in Lisbon, Portugal.

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